Chiefs Taking Return of DT Chris Jones Cautiously for AFC Title Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones remained on the sidelines Thursday but head coach Andy Reid didn't rule out the possibility of the veteran practicing on Friday or playing Sunday's AFC Championship game Sunday against Tennessee.

“I'm not saying he's not going to practice, he's just not doing it today,” Reid said before Thursday's practice. “But we'll see. Every situation is a little different.”

Jones tweaked his right calf during practice last Thursday, and the injury kept him out of last week's Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans. He attended practice on Thursday as an observer only during the portion of practice open to the media. Jones wore a compression sleeve on his right leg and took part in stretching during the team's warmup period.

The Chiefs could certainly benefit from the return of Jones this week. The defensive tackled picked up a season-high eight combined tackles along with two sacks against the Titans in Week 10, one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing overall defensive performance in the 35-32 loss. Reid stressed that he won't push Jones further than his recovery allows.

“I'll just see how it goes and see where he's at,” Reid said. “Try not to put him in a position where obviously that he gets hurt or hurts the team. You got to take care of both guys, the players and Chris.”

Tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice with a bruised knee, but he remains on

There were no changes in Kansas City's injury report on Thursday. Running back LeSean McCoy and backup quarterback Matt Moore both remained away from the team due to illness and did not practice but said both players are improving.

The Titans added right tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder) to their injury report on Thursday. Cornerback Logan Ryan (illness) returned to practice as a full participant.

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: DT Chris Jones (calf), QB Matt Moore (illness) and RB LeSean McCoy (illness)

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Full participation: DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist) and LG Andrew Wylie (ankle)

Titans Injury Report

Did not practice: None

Limited participation: RT Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree Jackson (foot) and WR Cody Hollister (ankle)

Full participation: CB Logan Ryan (illness) and LB David Long (knee)