Chiefs DT Chris Jones Questionable for AFC Championship Game

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs list defensive tackle Chris Jones as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans and head coach Andy Reid is taking wait-and-see approach with Jones and his right calf injury.

"I'm going to see how he feels tomorrow," Reid said. "We'll just go from there. We talk about going day-by-day, well this one is day-to-day."

Jones on Friday said he's working with the team's training staff to build up to Sunday in hopes he can take the field. Last Sunday morning Jones tested his injured calf on the field but the club decided to keep him on the sidelines.

"Unfortunately, I tried to push off and go last week, but I wasn’t (able)," Jones said. "Just keep building on this week and Sunday we’ll see.”

Tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice this week with a bruised knee, but he confirmed will play in Sunday's title game.

“I’m ready to roll," Kelce said. We’ve got the best trainers in the National Football League as well as the best coaches for working with me on this. I’m just fired up to get back out there in front of Arrowhead and get back rolling.”

Backup quarterback Matt Moore and running back LeSean McCoy both returned to practice in a limited role on Friday after missing time earlier this week due to an illness. Both are questionable for Sunday's game.

The Titans list seven players questionable for the AFC Championship game, including three starters in right tackle Jack Conklin (shoulder), wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot).

Conklin popped up on the injury report Thursday and was limited the past two days in practice. Humphries hasn't played since Week 13 due to a high-ankle sprain.

Chiefs Injury Report

OUT: None
DOUBTFUL: None
QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones, QB Matt Moore and RB LeSean McCoy

Did not practice: None

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee), DT Chris Jones (calf), QB Matt Moore (illness) and RB LeSean McCoy (illness)

Full participation: DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist) and LG Andrew Wylie (ankle)

Titans Injury Report

OUT: None
DOUBTFUL: None
QUESTIONABLE: RT Jack Conklin, CB Adoree' Jackson, LB Jayon Brown, LB Rashaan Evans, WR Adam Humphries, LB David Long and WR Cody Hollister

Did not practice: None

Limited participation: RT Jack Conklin (shoulder), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), LB David Long (knee) and WR Cody Hollister (ankle)

Full participation: CB Logan Ryan (illness) 

