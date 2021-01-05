Chiefs Strength and Conditioning Coach Barry Rubin Tests Positive For COVID-19

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
According to Pelissero, contact tracing is underway. The Chiefs are in the middle of their playoff bye week. With players not in the building for the last two days. it reduces the risk of infection. The Chiefs players aren't due back in the building until Thursday.

Rubin isn't the first member of Kansas City's staff to test positive. In November, vice president of performance and sports medicine Rick Burkholder tested positive for the virus.

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder broke down the Chiefs' contract tracing policy, and other parts of the team's COVID-19 protocol before training camp began in July.

“That contact-tracer lets you know who you are around,” Burkholder said. “Now tomorrow, if we got a positive test, they would know that I spent five minutes with [Vice President of Communications] Ted Crews, or four minutes within six feet of [Director of Football Communications] Brad Gee. They would go back and trace that and then we would put our protocol in place based on the tracing. The tracing is a huge deal.”

Following one of the NFL's largest outbreaks of the season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in a press conference he has confidence in Kansas City's COVID task force.

“I feel like Rick [Burkholder] and his staff and the whole organization have done a great job of keeping us socially distant, making us wear masks — even when people try to slip and not wear them — making sure that they’re wearing masks and we hold each other accountable,” Mahomes said.

