Chiefs DE Breeland Speaks Receives Four-Game Suspension from NFL

Matt Derrick

Chiefs defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is spending the 2019 season on injured reserve, and now he's received a four-game suspension for violation of league policy.

Speaks will serve the four-game suspension while on injured reserve. That means he will not be paid for the final four games of the 2019. The suspension is related to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, a source confirmed to Chiefs Digest. The suspension is consistent with a violation of the second stage of the league's substance abuse policy.

The Chiefs issued a brief statement acknowledging Speaks' suspension

"The NFL notified the Kansas City Chiefs of Breeland Speaks’ four-game suspension," the statement reads. "We will have no comment at this time."

Speaks, the Chiefs' second-round selection and No. 46 overall in the 2018 draft, suffered a knee in injury during the team's second preseason game at Pittsburgh Aug. 17. He underwent surgery 10 days later for a torn MCL and meniscus damage, and was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the start of the season.

Speaks played all 16 games for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2018 with four starts. He collected 24 total tackles including 1 1/2 sacks and three tackles for a loss along with eight quarterback hits. 

With the Chiefs moved to a 4-3 defensive front with coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's arrival in 2019, Speaks transitioned back to the defensive line from outside linebacker. He showed promise in return to the position he played in college at Mississippi. In two preseason games he collected three tackles and a sack.

Speaks has two years remaining on his rookie contract signed in 2018.

