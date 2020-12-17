Chiefs Sign Former Titans, Vikings Receiver Tajae Sharpe

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad.

The Vikings signed Sharpe for a deal is reportedly worth $1 million, with $675,000 guaranteed and up to $500,000 in playing-time incentives. Inside the Vikings' Will Ragatz broke down Sharpe's stats prior to his time in Minnesota.

Sharpe is 25 years old and still looking for his first big season in the NFL. His best year was his rookie year in 2016, when he caught 41 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns. Sharpe then missed all of 2017 with a foot injury, and has failed to crack 330 receiving yards in either of the last two seasons. Last year he caught 25 passes for 329 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, but was held to one catch for six yards in three playoff contests as the Titans reached the AFC Championship game.

Sharpe's career stats didn't change much with the Vikings as he was waived on Monday after playing in only four games and not recording a reception.