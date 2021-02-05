Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid, Son of Andy Reid, Involved in Multi-Vehicle Accident

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to head to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV, Chiefs linebackers/outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid, was reportedly involved in a multi-vehicle accident that injured two children Thursday night.

KSHB's story reports that the Kansas City Police Department "were trying to determine whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash" and that Reid admitted to having "two to three drinks."

According to a search warrant filed just before midnight Thursday, a KCPD officer said they could smell "a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages" and that Britt Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red.

Britt Reid told the officer he'd had two to three drinks, according to the search warrant application.

The officer wrote in the warrant that he observed signs of impairment, after which Reid complained of stomach pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, the officer requested a blood draw from Britt Reid and a Jackson County judge approved the request.

Fox 4 Kansas City reports that the officer "conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood."

The Chiefs released a statement Friday evening.

The Chiefs released a statement Friday evening.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the statement says. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

KSHB's story includes details about the crash, noting that it happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday on southbound I-435, one exit south of the Chiefs' practice facility.

Further details from KSHB:

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, a Chevrolet Impala that had run out of gas was sitting on the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435.

The driver had called family for help, which arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked in front of the disabled car.

While attempting to get the vehicle running again, a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck - which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving according to a search warrant - traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the stranded Impala.

The driver of the stranded vehicle was inside the car at the time and wasn’t injured, but the Ram truck continued forward and also struck the right rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old child in the backseat of the Traverse suffered life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old, also in the backseat, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCPD.

Both children were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Britt Reid is in his eighth season with the Chiefs, joining the team as a part of Andy Reid's coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach in 2013. Britt Reid became the assistant defensive line coach in 2015, defensive line coach in 2016, and linebackers/outside linebackers coach in 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted that Britt Reid will not be coaching in Super Bowl LV.