Chiefs Lock in 2020 Regular Season Opponents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday secured the final spot on the Chiefs' 2020 schedule, a slate that includes trips Baltimore and New Orleans along with two trips to Florida plus a home schedule highlighted by a visit from the New England Patriots.

The Texans clinched the AFC South title Saturday with a win over Tampa Bay, locking in the final opponent on the Chiefs' schedule next season. Kansas City's 2020 slate includes opponents from the AFC East and NFC South along with the division champions from the AFC's North and South divisions as well as home and road games with AFC West rivals.

Kansas City's schedule includes five playoff teams from this season with home games against Houston and New England and road trips to Baltimore, Buffalo and New Orleans.

Other schedule highlights include:

* New stadiums. Both the Chargers and Raiders are slated to move into new stadiums during the 2020 season, providing Chiefs fans their first opportunity to watch their team in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

* Florida trips. The Chiefs will visit both the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. New Orleans also appears on the schedule as a tourist-friendly destination.

* Patriots at Arrowhead. The quirk of the NFL's scheduling matrix meant the Chiefs have made trips to New England in each of the last three regular seasons and playing five of their last six regular-season contests against the Patriots on the road.

Home opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Road opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL will announce international games in early 2020, although the Chiefs don't appear a likely candidate after playing the Chargers in Mexico City this season. The NFL will release its full 2020 schedule with dates and times in April.