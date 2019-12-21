Chiefs Digest
Chiefs Lock in 2020 Regular Season Opponents

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Houston Texans on Saturday secured the final spot on the Chiefs' 2020 schedule, a slate that includes trips Baltimore and New Orleans along with two trips to Florida plus a home schedule highlighted by a visit from the New England Patriots.

The Texans clinched the AFC South title Saturday with a win over Tampa Bay, locking in the final opponent on the Chiefs' schedule next season. Kansas City's 2020 slate includes opponents from the AFC East and NFC South along with the division champions from the AFC's North and South divisions as well as home and road games with AFC West rivals.

Kansas City's schedule includes five playoff teams from this season with home games against Houston and New England and road trips to Baltimore, Buffalo and New Orleans.

Other schedule highlights include:

* New stadiums. Both the Chargers and Raiders are slated to move into new stadiums during the 2020 season, providing Chiefs fans their first opportunity to watch their team in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

* Florida trips. The Chiefs will visit both the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. New Orleans also appears on the schedule as a tourist-friendly destination.

* Patriots at Arrowhead. The quirk of the NFL's scheduling matrix meant the Chiefs have made trips to New England in each of the last three regular seasons and playing five of their last six regular-season contests against the Patriots on the road.

Home opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Road opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL will announce international games in early 2020, although the Chiefs don't appear a likely candidate after playing the Chargers in Mexico City this season. The NFL will release its full 2020 schedule with dates and times in April.

Chiefs LG Andrew Wylie, CB Morris Claiborne Out Against Chicago on Sunday Night

Matt Derrick

Newly arrived DE Terrell Suggs expects to make his Chiefs debut when the club visits the Bears in primetime.

Family Ties, Friendly Rivalries Highlight Chiefs, Bears Showdown

Matt Derrick

CB Kendall Fuller and special teams coach Dave Toub will face family members on the opposing sideline as the Chiefs see many familiar faces in Chicago

Terrell Suggs Brings Reputation as Student of Football to Kansas City

Matt Derrick

Suggs takes meticulous notes, spends "excessive amount" of time watching film preparing to play each week

Healthier Chiefs Start Prep for Chicago Bears in Week 16

Matt Derrick

Club believes DE Frank Clark has turned the corner in his battle against stomach bug while pair of cornerbacks continue improving

Chiefs Claim Terrell Suggs Off Waivers, Place Alex Okafor on Injured Reserve

Matt Derrick

Suggs reportedly indicated he planned to retire unless claimed by Ravens, but Chiefs taking a chance 37-year-old veteran will play for contender

Andy Reid: Didn't Have to “Put the Hammer Down” Luring Terrell Suggs to Chiefs

Matt Derrick

Suggs expressed interest in playing only for Baltimore, but postseason opportunity, playing with Patrick Mahomes attracted him to Kansas City

Six Chiefs Earn Spots on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Matt Derrick

TE Travis Kelce earns fifth-straight Pro Bowl nod among four Chiefs named starters to the AFC roster

Snap Counts: Chiefs Defense Schemes Building Around Tyrann Mathieu's Versatility

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' defensive lineup evolving as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finds new ways to get the most from his star safety

Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Okafor injured picking up a sack against Denver quarterback Drew Lock

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.