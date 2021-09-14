September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Eric Bieniemy Emerging as Leading Candidate for USC Head Coaching Job

In an unexpected turn, Bieniemy is reportedly drawing significant interest from the collegiate ranks.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

While many anticipate that Eric Bieniemy will continue to draw interest from NFL teams in regards to head coaching vacancies, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs is now receiving it from collegiate programs as well.

The University of Southern California fired former head coach Clay Helton on Monday and doesn't appear to be wasting much time in advancing its search for a long-term replacement. Donte Williams is the interim head coach for the team but if things fall the right way, Bieniemy may be assuming the permanent role down the road.

At the beginning of the year, Bieniemy interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies. Every team with one — the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars — did their due diligence in completing the process. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to land a job with another team and returned to the Chiefs for the 2021 season.

Many believe that Bieniemy could wait out current Chiefs coach Andy Reid for a role, although the timeline and logic there is shaky at best. When factoring in the momentum that quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka has generated in recent months, that picture becomes even murkier.

In addition to his time in Kansas City, Bieniemy has coaching experience at Colorado (where he turned down a head coaching offer last year) and UCLA. He has yet to find a perfect fit for him as a head coach and as a result, he remains one of the driving forces behind one of the most powerful offensive attacks in NFL history. Time will tell if the USC reports and his rumored interest advance any further in the long run.

Read More: Tyreek Hill on 75-Yard Touchdown Throw: ‘Just Being Patrick Mahomes’

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Emerging as Leading Candidate for USC Head Coaching Job

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How the Chiefs Came Back to Beat the Browns

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns strong safety John Johnson (43) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes on New Offensive Line in Week 1: ‘I Thought They Did a Great Job'

Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after Hill's touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Didn’t Play Their Best vs. The Browns, Yet It Didn’t Matter

USATSI_15178699
Game Day

Tyreek Hill on Patrick Mahomes’ Crazy Throw: ‘Just Being Patrick Mahomes’

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Praises Chris Jones’ Game vs. Browns: ‘He Was Possessed’

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 33-29 Win Over the Browns

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Browns With Injury