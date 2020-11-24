SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Officially Sign Stefen Wisniewski, Place Byron Pringle On the Injured Reserve

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a trio of roster moves including placing wide receiver Byron Pringle on the injured reserve list on Tuesday afternoon.

Pringle injured his ankle in the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This season, Pringle has nine catches for 108 yards. His placement on the list makes the Chiefs' depth at wide receiver pretty thin for this week's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marcus Kemp will likely be the fourth option for Kansas City moving forward as Pringle will be out a minimum of three weeks.

The Chiefs also announced the signing of offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad. Wisniewski was one of two starters from the Super Bowl LIV winning team to depart in the offseason via free agency.

Wisniewski played in 11 games down the stretch last season. The Chiefs offensive line could get a much-needed boost with Wisniewski. The lineman was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he returned off the injured reserve with a chest injury.

The signing of Wisniewski adds depth to an offensive line unit that has been decimated with injuries. The guard only played in one game for the Steelers before sustaining his injury. 

Finally, Kansas City terminated the contract of practice squad cornerback Lavert Hill. Hill was an undrafted free agent out of Michigan who was released by the Chiefs during final roster cuts but was brought back to be on the practice squad. 

With Wisniewski heading to the practice squad, someone had to come off.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Running Game Returns to Relevance in Win Over Raiders

In Sunday night's high-scoring victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game earned the headlines, but Kansas City's running game quietly had its most productive game in a month.

Joe Andrews

Sunday Showed the Chiefs Defense is Still Looking For Answers

Possibly more questions were raised about the Kansas City Chiefs defense following the team's 35-31 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday than answers were shown.

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'd Take Him Over Everybody'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t worry when the Las Vegas Raiders took a three-point lead in the final two minutes of Sunday’s AFC West rivalry matchup. He knew who his quarterback was.

Joe Andrews

No Lead is Safe Against the Chiefs and Everyone Knows It

Even when things look bleak and their backs are against the wall, the Kansas City Chiefs almost always find a way to win. At this point, that's not a fluke.

Jordan Foote

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP Front-Runner

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to escape Las Vegas with a 35-31 win against the Raiders on Sunday thanks in part to a big performance from their star quarterback.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are On Another Level

This may come as no surprise but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was needed the most.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 35-31 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Las Vegas for the first time ever in search of revenge for their Week 5 loss to the Raiders and got what they came for.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of their clash on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs look to avenge their only loss of the season as they travel to Las Vegas for the first time to take on the Raiders in their new stadium. The Chiefs are looking to avoid the season sweep against Las Vegas for the first time since 2012.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Mitchell Schwartz, Taco Charlton on IR, Sammy Watkins OUT Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, placing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Taco Charlton on injured reserve, in addition to ruling wide receiver Sammy Watkins out for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joshua Brisco