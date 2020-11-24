Chiefs Officially Sign Stefen Wisniewski, Place Byron Pringle On the Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a trio of roster moves including placing wide receiver Byron Pringle on the injured reserve list on Tuesday afternoon.

Pringle injured his ankle in the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This season, Pringle has nine catches for 108 yards. His placement on the list makes the Chiefs' depth at wide receiver pretty thin for this week's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marcus Kemp will likely be the fourth option for Kansas City moving forward as Pringle will be out a minimum of three weeks.

The Chiefs also announced the signing of offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad. Wisniewski was one of two starters from the Super Bowl LIV winning team to depart in the offseason via free agency.

Wisniewski played in 11 games down the stretch last season. The Chiefs offensive line could get a much-needed boost with Wisniewski. The lineman was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he returned off the injured reserve with a chest injury.

The signing of Wisniewski adds depth to an offensive line unit that has been decimated with injuries. The guard only played in one game for the Steelers before sustaining his injury.

Finally, Kansas City terminated the contract of practice squad cornerback Lavert Hill. Hill was an undrafted free agent out of Michigan who was released by the Chiefs during final roster cuts but was brought back to be on the practice squad.

With Wisniewski heading to the practice squad, someone had to come off.