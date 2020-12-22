Chiefs Place Anthony Hitchens On COVID-19/Reserve List

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebacker Anthony Hitchens on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Hitchens was deemed a close contact and according to Pelissero, can return after five days of isolation as long as he doesn't test positive. 

If Hitchens does test positive, it could be up to 10 days before he can return to the active roster. Barring any setbacks, Hitchens earliest available date he could be cleared is Sunday

This season, Hitchens has been a productive piece of the Chiefs defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Hitches has a season grade of 50.6 this year. Hitchens' overall grade has risen 6.2 points from last season. He is ranked as the 64th linebacker in the league. PFF grades Hitchens' pass rush as his best trait at 74.7.

In 14 games this year, Hitchens has collected 78 total tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

Hitchen's move to the COVID-19 list could bring some depth problems to the Chiefs linebacking core. Fellow linebacker Damien Wilson has been inactive the past two weeks with a knee injury. 

Wilson has been the Chiefs' best linebacker according to PFF. Wilson has been graded as the 56th best linebacker in the league with an overall grade of 52.4.

With the possibility of Hitchens missing, Kansas City could be down three linebackers in Hichens, Wilson and Dorian O'Daniel. If Hitchens does indeed miss the game, it opens up more possibilities for Willie Gay Jr. and Ben Niemann to play more snaps.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
