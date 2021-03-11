GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Reportedly Expected to Part Ways with Center Austin Reiter

In the third major move on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line in one day, the team is now reportedly expected to move on from starting center Austin Reiter.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first with the report, noting that Reiter will "hit the free-agent market and is expected to land elsewhere."

Following Thursday morning's release of starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, the Chiefs' offensive line is now poised for an extreme overhaul, with at least three starting positions changing from 2020 to 2021. The Chiefs opening-night starting guards in Week 1 of 2020 were Kelechi Osemele, who was later injured and is now an unrestricted free agent, and Andrew Wylie, who is now a restricted free agent.

What does this mean for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs' offensive line situation is getting thinner before it gets better. Reiter is probably a league-average center who the Chiefs can survive without, but it's yet another vacancy on an offensive line that — noting the pending nature of Osemele and Wylie — could start 2021 with five new starters a year removed from Week 1 of 2020.

Backup center Daniel Kilgore started four games for the Chiefs in 2020 but is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, leaving the Chiefs without any sort of meaningful on-roster options at center.

With incredible amounts of turnover across the offensive line, the Chiefs are clearly planning a head-to-toe overhaul of the position group in hopes of better-protecting their franchise quarterback for years to come.

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) enters the field during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
