Chiefs Sign Safety Tedric Thompson

Tucker D. Franklin

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson have agreed to a deal.

First reported by Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor, Thompson was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded 19 tackles, two picks and two interceptions in 2019 before being released by Seattle in March.

After failing to find a trade suitor for Thompson, the Seahawks waived him with a failed physical distinction which created more cap space for Seattle.

SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith explained Thompson's situation leading up to his departure with the team.

After being forced into the lineup to replace an injured Earl Thomas in 2018, Thompson opened the 2019 season as Seattle's starter at free safety. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Colorado struggled from the outset, allowing Bengals receiver John Ross to sneak behind him in coverage for a 55-yard touchdown in the season opener.

Though he did make two clutch interceptions in wins over the Rams and Browns in consecutive weeks and showed signs of progress, Thompson drew the ire of coach Pete Carroll when he allowed Ravens rookie Miles Boykin to slip behind him for another explosive 50-yard pass play in Week 7. As a sign he would lose his starting role, the Seahawks promptly traded a fifth-round pick to the Lions for Quandre Diggs.

Two weeks later, after making his final start against the Falcons, Thompson landed on injured reserve and underwent surgery on a torn labrum. He ended the season with 19 tackles, two interceptions, and two passes defensed in six starts.

In his three seasons in the league, Thompson has played in 29 games. In those appearances, he has recorded 80 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

No Football Would Be Better Than Winning The Pandemic Super Bowl

Instead of figuring out any way to squeeze an NFL season into a pandemic, we'd probably be better off just not having football in 2020.

jacobharris

Tyreek Hill Predicts Seven Super Bowl Wins For the Chiefs

No one may be as confident in the Kansas City Chiefs as wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he predicted the Chiefs will win seven championships on ESPN's First Take.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part-Owner of the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has purchased a share of the Kansas City Royals, making himself the youngest part-owner in sports history and a two-sport Kansas City star.

Joshua Brisco

NFL Players Will Continue Asking About the Real Estate in Kansas City

Baltimore Ravens standout linebacker Matt Judon recently joked about the real estate in Kansas City. He probably won't be the last non-Kansas City Chiefs player to do so.

Jordan Foote

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Level of Concern for Upcoming COVID-19 Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses his level of concern for the season as teams prepare for training camp.

Tucker D. Franklin

Baseball is Back, Just in Time for Football Season

Is Kansas City a baseball town or a football town? With the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals both ramping up, we're about to find out.

Austin J

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Saw the Effects of COVID-19 Firsthand — 'For Me, it Hits Home'

As the COVID-19 pandemic tore its way through the United States, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire felt the impact more than many others.

Tucker D. Franklin

Rick Burkholder Leads Chiefs' Efforts to Combat COVID-19

Chiefs Vice President of Sports and Performance Rick Burkholder explained the protocols he helped the organization and NFL put into place in effort to create a sanitized, socially distanced environment while at team facilities.

Joe Andrews

Andy Reid Proud, Not Surprised by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's Choice to Stay on COVID-19 Front Lines

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as LDT was deciding to forego his 2020 NFL season in favor of continuing to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Reid says LDT has the team's full support.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Officially Sign All Six Rookies from 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed their six 2020 NFL Draft picks to contracts on Saturday night, getting their rookies locked in before the official start of training camp.

Joshua Brisco