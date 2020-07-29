Chiefs Sign Safety Tedric Thompson

According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs and former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson have agreed to a deal.

First reported by Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor, Thompson was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and recorded 19 tackles, two picks and two interceptions in 2019 before being released by Seattle in March.

After failing to find a trade suitor for Thompson, the Seahawks waived him with a failed physical distinction which created more cap space for Seattle.

SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith explained Thompson's situation leading up to his departure with the team.

After being forced into the lineup to replace an injured Earl Thomas in 2018, Thompson opened the 2019 season as Seattle's starter at free safety. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Colorado struggled from the outset, allowing Bengals receiver John Ross to sneak behind him in coverage for a 55-yard touchdown in the season opener. Though he did make two clutch interceptions in wins over the Rams and Browns in consecutive weeks and showed signs of progress, Thompson drew the ire of coach Pete Carroll when he allowed Ravens rookie Miles Boykin to slip behind him for another explosive 50-yard pass play in Week 7. As a sign he would lose his starting role, the Seahawks promptly traded a fifth-round pick to the Lions for Quandre Diggs. Two weeks later, after making his final start against the Falcons, Thompson landed on injured reserve and underwent surgery on a torn labrum. He ended the season with 19 tackles, two interceptions, and two passes defensed in six starts.

In his three seasons in the league, Thompson has played in 29 games. In those appearances, he has recorded 80 tackles, three interceptions, five passes defended and two fumble recoveries.