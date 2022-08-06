Skip to main content

Chiefs Sign WR Coming off Season in USFL

Despite already being loaded at WR, the Chiefs add another one during training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already pretty deep at wide receiver after reloading at the position this offseason, but that isn't stopping them from adding even more talent. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Gray's agent Alex Guminski, Kansas City is signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal.

The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent @alexguminski. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens. 

- Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) on Saturday, August 6 2022 at 1:25 p.m. CST

Gray, who turned 27 in June, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent back in 2018 and subsequently spent time on their practice squad before being waived in August of the following year. He then re-signed with Atlanta on a reserves/futures deal, went through the process of being added to the practice squad again and even got elevated to the gameday 53-man roster for the final regular-season contest of the club's 2020-21 campaign.

Following his tenure with the Falcons, Gray was briefly a member of the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team in June of last year. After being released and added back as a practice squad member thereafter, he was released for good in late September. Since then, he's played with the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Going as a 13th-round selection in the USFL Draft earlier this year, Gray hauled in 26 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the course of the season earlier this year. The 6-foot, 192-pound wideout is a University of Cincinnati alum who recorded 86 receptions for 1,304 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the team. Gray boasts an 8.59 Relative Athletic Score and projects to serve as even more competition for a Chiefs squad that already has players such as Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson and others fighting for the final spot or two on the team's 2022 wide receiver depth chart. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) attempts a one handed catch as cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Relying on Rookies for Return to Super Bowl

By Mark Van Sickle5 hours ago
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Year of Willie Gay Jr. Has Arrived

By Conner ChristophersonAug 5, 2022 9:37 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) runs the ball as linebacker Mike Rose (48) defends during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Can Justin Watson Convert Offseason Hype Into a Roster Spot?

By Jordan FooteAug 4, 2022 11:19 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) poses for a photo with fans after training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs Are Ready for a Cornerback Cage Match

By Zack EisenAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown reacts during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Orlando Brown Jr. On Return: ‘I Was Brought Here to Win Super Bowls'

By Jordan FooteAug 3, 2022 9:28 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How JuJu Smith-Schuster Could Return to Elite Form in Kansas City

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Aug 2, 2022 2:34 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs drills during organized team activities at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

By Jordan FooteAug 2, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce on Chiefs Career: ‘I Don’t Plan On Playing Anywhere Else'

By Jordan FooteAug 2, 2022 9:44 AM EDT