Chris Jones Ranked Top Defensive Free Agent by Pro Football Focus

KANSAS CITY, MO. -- The Chiefs still have one big game to play but with the rest of the league is turning its attention toward free agency, one Chiefs player looms as the biggest potential target on defense.

Pro Football Focus ranked defensive tackle Chris Jones as the top defensive player on this year's free-agent market and No. 7 overall. He's also the second-ranked non-quarter back in this year's class behind Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper at No. 6.

The salary database site OverTheCap.com pegs Jones' value at $72 million over four seasons with $52 million guaranteed. That $18 million average salary would fall short of the $22.5 million averaged salary included in the contract extension Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signed in 2018. Jones is believed to be seeking a contract close to Donald's six-year deal worth $135 million with $86.9 million guaranteed.

Jones this year played the final season of his four-year rookie contract signed in 2016 what paid him $1.2 million in 2019. Jones skipped organized team activities during last year's offseason waiting for a new deal but did report to training camp on time.

The 25-year-old Jones will not automatically hit free agency, however. The Chiefs have the option of using the franchise tag on Jones to keep his rights for the 2020 season. Last season the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on linebacker Dee Ford before dealing him to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 second-round draft selection.

Quarterbacks dominate the top of the potential free-agent market with Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill all without contracts for the 2020 season and occupying the top-five spots of PFF's board.

The Chiefs have only one other free agent among the top 85 free agents ranked by PFF. Defensive back Kendall Fuller comes in at No. 56 and ranked No. 8 a safety, a position Fuller primarily played late in the season. Over The Cap projects Fuller receiving a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Other Chiefs free agents listed but ranked in PFF's top 85 include: