Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Drew Brees Wants 'Unity' Against Divisiveness — Whatever That Means

Joshua Brisco

The more I sunk into Drew Brees' statement about protests, black lives and, by his choice, the American flag, one word kept getting under my skin. 

"Unity."

It's an idealistic word that has lost almost all meaning at the hands of people who refuse to define it.

A tweet from Adam Schefter summarized the story as "Drew Brees calls for unity but said he 'will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.'" In his answer, Brees said that standing for the Anthem, hand-over-heart, "shows unity." He wants people to come together.

But that's not really true. He doesn't want people to come together. He wants people to come to him. And if they get there, what, exactly, are they unifying against? 

This is a pervasive issue in America as a whole. Your average politically-agnostic, racially-unthreatened, stuck-to-sports citizen derides "divisiveness" as the cause of our problems, without ever putting a name on it. "Divisiveness" is their enemy, not any of the causes of it. If we could all just get along, then we could all just get along. It's a neverending fight against nothing in particular.

What Brees' brand of "unity" denies is the mandatory step of uprooting yourself from your mountaintop and walking to a common ground to listen and evaluate from a new vantage point. This is not what he asks for. Brees asks for you to come unify on his hill. His arms are wide open, ready to accept you  if you are ready to adopt his understanding of what it is to respect or disrespect the flag, to protest in the exact right way, and to believe that black lives do matter  just on your own time.

Another thing that ambiguous calls for unity often forget: not every issue gets solved in the middle. Meet-you-halfway compromises can be fruitful. But in many instances, one side is simply correct. In our current public discourse, we have streets full of marching Americans begging the rest of the country to acknowledge that Black Lives Matter. This is not an issue with an acceptable middle ground. "Black Lives Usually Matter" or "Black Lives Matter Sometimes" are no more morally upstanding than ignoring the outcries altogether. Historically speaking, compromising about three-fifths of the way there simply isn't enough.

I have no interest in re-explaining how Colin Kaepernick's protest moved from a seated position to a knee on the recommendation of a former Green Beret. I have no interest in explaining, one more time, how no one has to see these oh-so-inconvenient peaceful protests as a referendum on respect for the American military. Brees can choose if he wants to discern the differences between "disrespect" and a plea for discourse. If he hasn't learned by this point, it is his exclusive responsibility to learn or be left behind.

But this is not unity. This isn't even a request for it. Not because Brees' opinion is "unpopular" or "controversial," but because his request for unity is disingenuous. It requests a listening spirit from people willing to hear him out. Something he has clearly chosen not to do for himself.

We need unity, Brees says. As long as you deliver it to his doorstep.

For more on Brees' statement and my thoughts on the other problems it creates, click here to subscribe to (Almost) Entirely Sports wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs Rookie DB L'Jarius Sneed Has Serious Potential

Rookie defensive back L'Jarius Sneed may see an on-field role sooner than expected with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Jordan Foote

Five Kansas City Chiefs Players Named to Pro Football Focus' 'PFF50' List

Pro Football Focus released its list of top 50 players heading into the 2020 season and, surprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not No. 1.

Tucker D. Franklin

Why Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill is a Future All-Pro

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill had an outstanding rookie season, before his injury cut his year short. The good news? He still has a lot of growing he can do.

Sam Hays

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Mitchell Schwartz Explains the Impact Clyde Edwards-Helaire Can Have On Opposing Defenses

With the Kansas City Chiefs' first-round selection of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz said defenses will have to prepare for another wrinkle in the Chiefs' offense this season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Report: NFL Mandates That Teams, Including The Kansas City Chiefs, Will Stay At Team Facilities For Training Camp

Reports say that NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, will be going through training camp at their team facilities in 2020.

Joshua Brisco

by

RayShank

Column: The Chiefs Made A Statement, But It Rings Hollow

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement on Monday in response to the countrywide protests following the murder of George Floyd. But the Chiefs' statement went safe when it could have been much more.

jacobharris

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prepared to Learn in Competitive Position Group

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has experienced a packed running back room before, so his first year in Kansas City won't provide an unfamiliar competitive scenario.

Joe Andrews

Travis Kelce Is The Best Tight End In Football

There are three things that everybody knows about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The main thing, however, is that he's the best tight end in football.

Taylor Witt

Kansas City Chiefs Players Respond to Police Violence and Protests

As protests have taken place across the country, including in Kansas City, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs have spoken out.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Releases Statment on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has released a statement addressing the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey and expresses hope that the world will begin to look more like the locker rooms he grew up in.

Joshua Brisco