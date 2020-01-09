Eric Bieniemy Moving on After Bypassed for Head Coaching Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent part of his bye week traveling the country interviewing for head coaching openings, but with that window behind him, he made it crystal clear where his focus lies this week.

“I had an opportunity to interview for three jobs, and thing I can say, I had a great process, a great discussion and each and every interview is different,” Bieniemy said Thursday. “But at the end of the day, now all of my focus has turned on to what – the Houston Texans.”

Bieniemy interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Panthers and Giants have filled their openings, with only the Browns remaining open. But with Cleveland appearing to have moved on to other candidates, it appears this year's coaching carousel will close with him on the outside.

When asked directly if the Rooney Rule works as intended to provide minority candidates with upward mobility in their careers, Bieniemy paused before answering.

“Like I said, I had an opportunity to interview, OK,” Bieniemy said. “That should say it all, you know. It was a great conversation, now it's on to the game.”

The offensive coordinator said it was “a blessing” to be considered for a head coaching opportunity.

“It's always great to be mentioned, it's always great to have that opportunity to be considered in those roles,” Bieniemy said. “When it's all said and done with, I work for a great organization, I work for a great boss, I work for a great owner and on top off that, OK, we've got some great people in this building that we're going to go out there and lineup and play against these Texans with.”