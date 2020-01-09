Chiefs Digest
Eric Bieniemy Moving on After Bypassed for Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent part of his bye week traveling the country interviewing for head coaching openings, but with that window behind him, he made it crystal clear where his focus lies this week.

“I had an opportunity to interview for three jobs, and thing I can say, I had a great process, a great discussion and each and every interview is different,” Bieniemy said Thursday. “But at the end of the day, now all of my focus has turned on to what – the Houston Texans.”

Bieniemy interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Panthers and Giants have filled their openings, with only the Browns remaining open. But with Cleveland appearing to have moved on to other candidates, it appears this year's coaching carousel will close with him on the outside.

When asked directly if the Rooney Rule works as intended to provide minority candidates with upward mobility in their careers, Bieniemy paused before answering.

“Like I said, I had an opportunity to interview, OK,” Bieniemy said. “That should say it all, you know. It was a great conversation, now it's on to the game.”

The offensive coordinator said it was “a blessing” to be considered for a head coaching opportunity. 

“It's always great to be mentioned, it's always great to have that opportunity to be considered in those roles,” Bieniemy said. “When it's all said and done with, I work for a great organization, I work for a great boss, I work for a great owner and on top off that, OK, we've got some great people in this building that we're going to go out there and lineup and play against these Texans with.”

Chiefs Feel Better Prepared for Speed, Aggression of NFL Postseason

Matt Derrick

Chiefs picked up invaluable experience in last year's run to AFC Championship game they believe will pay off this time around.

Andy Reid's Bye Week Success on the Line Again in Playoffs

Matt Derrick

Andy Reid owns a 22-5 record coming off bye weeks in the regular season and playoffs, but even the coach can't explain that success

Healthy, Rested Chiefs Return to Prep for Houston in Divisional Playoff Matchup

Matt Derrick

Coach Andy Reid expects everyone to practice this week as the Chiefs get ready to host the Texans with a bid in the AFC title game on the line

TE Travis Kelce Limited in Practice as Chiefs Prep for Playoffs vs. Texans

Matt Derrick

Travis Kelce listed as limited in practice with a knee issue, but otherwise head coach Andy Reid's club gets a clean bill of health with playoff prep under way

Chiefs Sign RB Mike Weber to Practice Squad

Matt Derrick

Weber was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2016 after taking over in the Ohio State backfield from Ezekiel Elliott and lifting the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff semifinals

Andy Reid Believes Overtime Rules Will Get Another Look in Offseason

Matt Derrick

After the Vikings eliminated the Saints without Drew Brees possessing the ball in overtime, Andy Reid thinks KC's overtime proposal will get second look

Chiefs Juan Thornhill on Injured Reserve, OL Ryan Hunter Signed from Practice Squad

Matt Derrick

Hunter signed as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs in 2018 and played three games with the club earlier this season

Ron Parker Announces Retirement, Thanks Chiefs for "Believing in Me"

Matt Derrick

Parker spent six seasons for the Chiefs, playing a key role in the Kansas City secondary alongside Eric Berry for three division championship teams

Chiefs, Texans Rematch Set for Division Round at Arrowhead

Matt Derrick

The Texans escaped Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 in Week 6, but the Chiefs own the recent advantage in the rivalry between the two clubs

Tyrann Mathieu Leads Four Chiefs Among AP All-Pro Team Selections

Matt Derrick

Mathieu earned spots on both the first- and second-team defenses while Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz and Mecole Hardman also earned second-team honors