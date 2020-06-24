Eric Bieniemy Expects Head Coaching Job 'When the Timing is Right'

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is still, obviously, not another team's head coach. Even after two seasons of offensive excellence beside Head Coach Andy Reid and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bieniemy hasn't found a leading role on another team as quickly as former Chiefs OCs Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy.

On Tuesday, Bieniemy told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he expects to get his opportunity "when the timing is right."



"I've always been a patient man," Bieniemy told Steve Wyche on Tuesday on NFL Total Access. "I get an opportunity to work with coach Andy Reid, [general manager] Brett Veach, Mark Donovan our president and then our owner Clark Hunt. I have nothing to worry about. In order to get a job, you gotta make sure you're doing your job. So, I'm blessed and fortunate to be in the situation that I'm in. And on top of that, the only thing I know Steve, is the grind. And when the timing is right, it will be right. And it has to be a great fit. So, being patient, I have no problem with that. The only thing I know how to do is keep chopping wood. And everything will work out for the best when it's all said and done."

As he's been a candidate for several teams over the last two offseasons, Bieniemy told Wyche that he's learned a lot about the process of interviewing for head coaching positions and understands what he needs to do when he's meeting with teams.

"I've learned a lot. I've learned a lot. I've gained an enormous amount of information from interviewing from a number of teams," Bieniemy said. "Every interview is different. I believe that they're looking for something; they already have an idea of what they want. It's my job as the interview – the guy that's going in to interview for the job – it's my job to convince them and sell them on my vision and my philosophy and how I see our organization being run in the future."

As one of just two Black NFL offensive coordinators and a considered-but-not-hired head coaching candidate for the last two offseasons, Bieniemy has become the face of the NFL's recent changes to the Rooney Rule and beyond. When talking with reporters on May 18, after the Rooney Rule amendments, Bieniemy said he didn't expect much to change.

“My overall reaction is it’s going to remain the same,” Bieniemy said. “I am blessed and fortunate to be placed in this opportunity and be given this situation. One thing as a coach, you always want to be judged based off your own merit. At the end of the day, the best coach is going to be hired. That’s what I do. I coach football. When it’s all said and done with, I can’t control all the controllers. The only thing I can control is where we are at right now and what we’re doing.”

In Tuesday's conversation on NFL Network, he spoke again about diversity and his view of its place in the staff-building process.

"I do feel diversity is important, but when it's all said and done with Steve, you want to make sure you get the right people that are the right fit for your staff and your organization," he said. "When it's all said and done with, let's make sure we get the right people who are the best fit for that particular job."

