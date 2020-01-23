KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Punching a ticket to the Super Bowl means countless congratulatory calls and texts from friends in addition to making arrangements family to attend the big game but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to push all that aside for his preparation to face the San Francisco 49ers.

“I've already watched film Monday, Tuesday and stuff like that,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “But getting my family squared away first and then now I can really focus in on doing what it takes to win it.”

The 24-year-old gunslinger doesn't have first-hand Super Bowl experience, but he does have access to coaches and teammates who do. He's leaning on that advice to learn what to expect over the next 11 days.

“We have a schedule of how we're doing everything, but seeing what extra free time I think I can pick up in order to either study more or get guys together to get some more work in,” Mahomes said about what he's learned from head coach Andy Reid and teammates such as Terrell Suggs. “(I'm) using those guys and their experiences to really have an understanding of what we're going into and what to expect.”

Mahomes knows some challenges come with playing in the Super Bowl that remain beyond his control, such as the lengthy pregame ceremonies and the interminable halftime show. For the factors within his control, however, Mahomes is cautious of leaving anything overlooked.

“I think the guys in this locker room, we're going to take advantage of every single day,” Mahomes said. “It's a long build over this next week and a half or whatever it is, but we're going to build every single day of just taking advantage of it and hopefully getting there and playing our best football and trying to find a way to win the football game.”