Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Staying Focused Key for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl Prep

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Punching a ticket to the Super Bowl means countless congratulatory calls and texts from friends in addition to making arrangements family to attend the big game but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to push all that aside for his preparation to face the San Francisco 49ers. 

“I've already watched film Monday, Tuesday and stuff like that,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “But getting my family squared away first and then now I can really focus in on doing what it takes to win it.”

The 24-year-old gunslinger doesn't have first-hand Super Bowl experience, but he does have access to coaches and teammates who do. He's leaning on that advice to learn what to expect over the next 11 days.

“We have a schedule of how we're doing everything, but seeing what extra free time I think I can pick up in order to either study more or get guys together to get some more work in,” Mahomes said about what he's learned from head coach Andy Reid and teammates such as Terrell Suggs. “(I'm) using those guys and their experiences to really have an understanding of what we're going into and what to expect.”

Mahomes knows some challenges come with playing in the Super Bowl that remain beyond his control, such as the lengthy pregame ceremonies and the interminable halftime show. For the factors within his control, however, Mahomes is cautious of leaving anything overlooked.

“I think the guys in this locker room, we're going to take advantage of every single day,” Mahomes said. “It's a long build over this next week and a half or whatever it is, but we're going to build every single day of just taking advantage of it and hopefully getting there and playing our best football and trying to find a way to win the football game.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

QB Patrick Mahomes and a stingy second-half defense help boost Kansas City to third Super Bowl Appearance first since their only world championship in 1970

Matt Derrick

by

Stormbvringer

“The Run” Shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Green Light to Scramble

Chiefs head coach doesn't have to encourage Mahomes to take yards defenses give him, and he won't rein in his scrambling either

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Bold Moves Pay Dividends for Chiefs GM Brett Veach with Super Bowl Berth

Veach invested both salary cap and draft capital into building KC defense into championship contender

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Chris Jones Surpasses Chiefs' Expectations in Return from Injury

Jones played 28 snaps in Sunday's AFC title game, collecting two tackles and five total quarterback pressures in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

The Super Bowl LIV over/under line started at 52 and is already on the rise with 92 percent of initial bettors wagering on a high-scoring game. That suggests bettors are not concerned Patrick Mahomes…

Matt Derrick

Insane Patrick Mahomes Touchdown Run Stakes Chiefs to 21-17 Halftime Lead

Mahomes rumbles and stumbles 27 yards on a scramble for a touchdown putting Chiefs ahead at the half in AFC Championship game

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Why Sammy Watkins' AFC Title Game Effort Supports Chiefs' Investment

Chiefs brought Watkins to KC to win a championship, and his performance in AFC title game puts them one step closer

Matt Derrick

Super Bowl Holds Special Meeting for Family of Lamar Hunt

Hunt family celebrating first AFC Championship in a half century, but winning the Super Bowl remains at top of their mind

Matt Derrick

Chiefs' Super Bowl Ambitions Hinge on Derailing Titans RB Derrick Henry

The Kansas City defense must buckle down against a Tennessee offense led by powerful RB Derrick Henry and play-action of QB Ryan Tannehill

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Will Play Against Titans in AFC Title Game

Jones expects to play in a limited rotation in his return from a calf injury

Matt Derrick