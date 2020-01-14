Four Chiefs Named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was one of four Chiefs players named to the All-AFC team unveiled Monday by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Schwartz earned this third-straight All-AFC team honor. He joined fellow repeat recipients in tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, each of whom made the team a year ago.

Rookie Mecole Hardman also earned a spot on the team as a kick returner. No Chiefs player made the association's All-NFL team.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, and Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark did not make the team. Safeties Jamal Adams of the New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers beat out Mathieu. Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and Jacksonville's Calais Campbell won the voting at defensive end.

The Tennessee Titans, whom the Chiefs face in Sunday's AFC Championship game, placed two players on the All-NFL team with running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern.

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints placed a league-best four players on the All-NFL team, which was led by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The PFWA releases its All-Rookie team on Tuesday, for which Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill appear likely candidates.

2019 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans and Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers

WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G –Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts and Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

T – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints and Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings and Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DT –Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams and Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals and T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB –Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots and Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

2019 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns and Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers and DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

G – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts and Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

T –Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs and Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers and Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens and T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots and Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

2019 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings and Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints#

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles and Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

T –David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers and Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings and Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams and Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints and Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers

S – Anthony Harris, Minnesota Vikings and Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints