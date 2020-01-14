Chiefs Digest
Four Chiefs Named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was one of four Chiefs players named to the All-AFC team unveiled Monday by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Schwartz earned this third-straight All-AFC team honor. He joined fellow repeat recipients in tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, each of whom made the team a year ago.

Rookie Mecole Hardman also earned a spot on the team as a kick returner. No Chiefs player made the association's All-NFL team.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, and Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark did not make the team. Safeties Jamal Adams of the New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers beat out Mathieu. Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa and Jacksonville's Calais Campbell won the voting at defensive end.

The Tennessee Titans, whom the Chiefs face in Sunday's AFC Championship game, placed two players on the All-NFL team with running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern. 

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints placed a league-best four players on the All-NFL team, which was led by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

The PFWA releases its All-Rookie team on Tuesday, for which Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill appear likely candidates. 

2019 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans and Christian McCaffery, Carolina Panthers
WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G –Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts and Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
T – Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints and Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings and Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DT –Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams and Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB – Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals and T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
CB –Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots and Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills
S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

2019 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
RB – Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns and Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
WR – Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers and DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
G – Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts and Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
T –Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs and Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

DE – Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers and Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
OLB – Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens and T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
ILB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
CB – Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots and Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills
S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams

PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P – Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
PR – Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

2019 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
RB – Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings and Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
WR –Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints#
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
G – Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles and Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
T –David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers and Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DE – Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings and Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DT – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams and Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
OLB – Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
MLB – Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints and Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers
S – Anthony Harris, Minnesota Vikings and Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Special Teams

PK – Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
P – Tress Way, Washington Redskins
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

