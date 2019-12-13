Chiefs Digest
Frank Clark Returns to Practice, Heading in Right Direction to Play vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice on Friday, and head coach Andy Reid said the pass rusher handled most of the workout despite continuing to battle a stomach ailment.

“We're heading in the right direction there,” Reid said regarding Clark's return to practice Friday.

Clark saw a specialist earlier this week regarding the stomach illness that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and limited him to 31 snaps against New England last week. Reid didn't commit yet, however, to Clark playing against Denver at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

“He did see the specialist, he's got another appointment with him, we'll just see how it all works out,” Reid said. “I think he looked like he moved around pretty good today.”

Running back Damien Williams, who was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a rib injury, did not practice Friday due to illness. Reid said it's not as severe a case as Clark's, but Williams' availability Sunday remains uncertain.

“Right now it's milder, but let's just see where it goes,” Reid.

The coach said cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) would not play against the Broncos.

