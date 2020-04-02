Tyreek Hill shows no mercy against Tyrann Mathieu in Madden tournament for COVID-19 relief

During this time of nationwide social distancing, we're all trying to keep ourselves occupied. With all sports currently on hold, athletes are finding ways to pass the time as well.

In order to curb some of the isolation blues, EA Sports and The Checkdown teamed up for a players-only NFL Madden 20 tournament for COVID-19 relief.

The eight-man tournament pitted two Kansas City Chiefs teammates against each other in the first round. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu faced off for an opportunity to play Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Before the matchup, the 26-year old speedster took to Twitter before the matchup where he praised his colleague and said, “They really put the 1 seeds up against each other first round.” The games were streamed on the Madden Twitch page as the contest between Hill and Mathieu got a little tense.

Hill took the field as the Chicago Bears and Mathieu played as the hometown Chiefs. Hill got out to an early 13-0 lead thanks to a 67-yard run from Tarik Cohen.

The Honey Badger couldn’t seem to catch a break, throwing a pick-six as Hill increased his lead to 34-7.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted five minutes after Mathieu’s interception praising his wide receiver on his Madden abilities.

Hill took a 42-7 lead into intermission, as the result of the contest was never in doubt. The score inflated to 62-32 with 1:04 left in the game as the game appeared to get the best of Mathieu because of Hill’s antics to run out the clock.

Mathieu voiced his frustration with Hill on Twitter in a now-deleted response to his teammate’s tweet.

The bracket has been set for the semifinal round of the tournament today as Hill takes on Ward starting at 5 p.m. Fans can watch Hill’s matchup on Madden’s Twitch channel.

A donation will be made in the winner's name to a to-be-determined COVID-19 related charity.

Who do you think will win the tournament? Let us know what you think below.