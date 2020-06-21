Arrowhead Report
Honoring Mother, Alex Okafor Won't Stick to Sports

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor vividly remembers celebrating his team’s Super Bowl LIV Championship on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Due to a torn pectoral from the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos, Okafor took in the game from the stands alongside his parents. He penned his emotions from the moment, and life since, in an article published Friday by the Kansas City Star. 

“There’s nothing that I wanted more than to be on the field with my teammates, but being able to watch our team win, with my parents next to me, is an experience that I wouldn’t trade for the world. I wish time would have stopped and we could live in that moment forever.” 

“Just a few months later, Mom was in the hospital, diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Because of coronavirus restrictions, we could not visit her in the hospital during her chemotherapy. Within three weeks, at only age 59, she was gone.” 

Okafor went on to write stories about his mother, Sonia Danette Alexander Okafor. He related them to why he won’t stick to sports following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“After Mom passed away, I vowed that I’ll stop at nothing to make her proud. I’ll be the best man I can be while honoring her to the fullest. The first big step is making a legitimate effort to end racism in this country.”

“Because of her, I’m writing this article. Because of her, I want to have uncomfortable conversations about racism and inequality.” 

Okafor’s full 1,035 word Memoriam for his mother — America needs you is available here.

