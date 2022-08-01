Skip to main content

Injury Update: Patrick Mahomes Leaves Practice with Apparent Ankle Injury

Mahomes exited training camp practice during team drills and made a visit to the medical tent.

On the Kansas City Chiefs' first day back to practice since tight end Jody Fortson exited with a quad injury, the team saw another offensive player go down on Monday morning. This time, it was superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who briefly exited practice with an apparent left leg injury.

Per multiple accounts from those on-site at the Chiefs' practice field at Missouri Western State University, Mahomes was favoring his left leg. Per Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star, Mahomes appeared to have suffered the injury during an 11-on-11 team drill rep that saw the pocket collapse due to pressure from the Chiefs' defensive line.

Mahomes made a subsequent brief visit to the sidelines and medical tent, where he soon exited with his ankle taped and his helmet with him. He then went back to practice for his final session of the day: individual quarterback drills featuring roll-outs and throws. Nate Taylor of The Athletic added that Mahomes closed out Monday morning's practice by jogging alongside his teammates.

Following practice, head coach Andy Reid addressed Mahomes's apparent injury. His comments were brief, reassuring everyone that his quarterback was fine and simply got tangled up following an offensive lineman getting pushed back into him.

"He's okay," Reid said. "He's alright." 

Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while posting a 98.5 passer rating. He got his fourth Pro Bowl nod in a row and led Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game, although the club ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a second-half offensive collapse that left Reid's high-flying offensive attack struggling to score points.

Reid also provided an injury update on Fortson. The 26-year-old tight end has a quad strain, and the team hopes to have him back out to practice soon. "I think it will be a few days and we'll get him back out there," Reid said.

