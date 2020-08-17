SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportDraftPodcastsGame Day
Search

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Plans to Open Arrowhead to 22% Capacity for 2020 Season

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to 22% of its original fan capacity — roughly 16,000 fans — for the start of the 2020 season, according to a press release sent out by the team.

The release says single-game tickets for the Chiefs' first three home games of the year will go on sale to Season Ticket Members on Monday, August 24. The purchasing order will be in order of tenure, and Season Ticket Members will be directly contacted with more details.

Tickets will be sold in a "pod" system, according to the release:

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod. If any tickets remain to be sold, the purchase opportunity for Jackson County residents, followed by the public, will be communicated at a later date.

At this time, the Chiefs are leaving their other five home games unsold to remain open to future changes in protocol:

"As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season. Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season. The club will utilize the same purchasing process for the remaining games in hopes that all Season Ticket Members will have an option to purchase at some point this season. Suite members will be contacted directly in the coming days with details on suite use, capacity and attendance.

The team will have "enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures" and physical distancing measures in place throughout the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, and fans will be given a "commemorative mask" before games.

No bags will be allowed inside the stadium, "including previously approved clear bags." Tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot, and fans are "encouraged" to wear masks in parking areas:

- Masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.
- While fans are asked to bring their own mask to use upon entering the complex, the Chiefs will provide a commemorative mask to all fans who attend the first three games.
- All bags, including previously approved clear bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.
- No smoking will be allowed inside the stadium, including vaping. Spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.) is also prohibited.

More information on the Chiefs' COVID-19 plan is available here. The team's full press release is available here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Alex Smith's Return to Football

Following the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith had been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Smith's achievement.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Continues to Set the Energy Level for the Run It Back Tour

This offseason, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has made sure complacency hasn't taken over the team. As training camp has begun, Mathieu isn’t letting his foot off the gas.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

Travis Kelce Announces 'Ignition Lab' for Underserved Teens in Kansas City

After signing a new contract to keep him in Kansas City for the next six years, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced "Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running" to provide opportunities to Kansas City teens.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joe Andrews

Logan Ryan Compares Himself To Tyrann Mathieu on Good Morning Football

Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan made it clear to potential teams Thursday that he wants to be classified as a safety this upcoming season.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy Happy with Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Training Camp Development

Kansas Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy both said they are confident in the development of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Roster Updates: KC Adds TE Daniel Helm, Loses DB Alex Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Daniel Helm on Sunday, and head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the Chiefs have lost DB Alex Brown to an ACL tear.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs' Legion of Zoom is Ready to Soar

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver group, affectionately known as the Legion of Zoom, will be out in full force for the 2020 NFL Season. Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, and Sammy Watkins, with the help of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are ready to be an all-time great trio.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Joe Andrews

'Kansas City, I love You': Travis Kelce Discusses Four-Year Contract Extension

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end signed a four-year contract extension that could keep him in Kansas City for the next six seasons. On Friday, Kelce explained why staying in KC was always the goal.

Joe Andrews

by

Joshua Brisco

The Fantasy Football Value of the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

From Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, taking a look at what you should expect from members of the Kansas City Chiefs in fantasy football in 2020.

Taylor Witt

by

Joshua Brisco

Roundtable: Breaking Down Travis Kelce's Four-Year Extension

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce came to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension. The Arrowhead Report team reacts to the deal and breaks down what's to come in Kansas City.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco