Kansas City Chiefs Announce Plans to Open Arrowhead to 22% Capacity for 2020 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to open Arrowhead Stadium to 22% of its original fan capacity — roughly 16,000 fans — for the start of the 2020 season, according to a press release sent out by the team.

The release says single-game tickets for the Chiefs' first three home games of the year will go on sale to Season Ticket Members on Monday, August 24. The purchasing order will be in order of tenure, and Season Ticket Members will be directly contacted with more details.

Tickets will be sold in a "pod" system, according to the release:

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod. If any tickets remain to be sold, the purchase opportunity for Jackson County residents, followed by the public, will be communicated at a later date.

At this time, the Chiefs are leaving their other five home games unsold to remain open to future changes in protocol:



"As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season. Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season. The club will utilize the same purchasing process for the remaining games in hopes that all Season Ticket Members will have an option to purchase at some point this season. Suite members will be contacted directly in the coming days with details on suite use, capacity and attendance.

The team will have "enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures" and physical distancing measures in place throughout the stadium. Fans will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking, and fans will be given a "commemorative mask" before games.

No bags will be allowed inside the stadium, "including previously approved clear bags." Tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot, and fans are "encouraged" to wear masks in parking areas:

- Masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

- While fans are asked to bring their own mask to use upon entering the complex, the Chiefs will provide a commemorative mask to all fans who attend the first three games.

- All bags, including previously approved clear bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.

- No smoking will be allowed inside the stadium, including vaping. Spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.) is also prohibited.

More information on the Chiefs' COVID-19 plan is available here. The team's full press release is available here.