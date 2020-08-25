Kansas City Chiefs DT Mike Pennel Suspended for Two Games

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel will miss the first two games of the Chiefs' 2020 season, according to multiple reports and the NFL's transaction wire.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the first to publicly break the news of Pennel's impending suspension during a press conference earlier this month:



Now, with the suspension official, Pennel will miss the Chiefs' season-opening game against the Houston Texans and first divisional game at the Los Angeles Chargers, but will return in time for KC's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Pennel posted an apology on Twitter soon after the suspension was reported:

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, the Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. Although I am completely unaware of how this occurred, I take full responsibility for what goes into my body and promise to be more vigilant moving forward. I am truly sorry and ask for your forgiveness. I promise to return with a vengeance in our journey to RunItBack!"

The content of Pennel's apology implies that he was suspended for some sort of banned substance violation that he maintains he would have ingested by accident, given his statement that he was unaware of how he committed his violation. Specifics of the suspension and cause of it have not been reported at this time.

The Chiefs could find themselves quite shallow at defensive tackle in Pennel's absence, as my first 53-man roster prediction has just Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders on the inside of the defensive line in Pennel's absence. The Chiefs could look to bring in a stopgap veteran defensive tackle as teams begin roster cutdowns before the season. Braxton Hoyett and Devaroe Lawrence are also worth keeping an eye on as two defensive tackles currently on the roster who could earn a 53-man roster spot in Pennel's absence.