The Kansas City Chiefs are finally able to wear their championship jewelry. The team's Super Bowl LIV Championship rings were unveiled on Tuesday, marking the latest instance of the team enjoying their title before fully kicking off the Run It Back campaign.

First revealed in a live video on the team's YouTube channel, each player was presented with their ring in a ceremony on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said each ring has a total of 255 diamonds and 36 rubies, customized with each player's name and jersey number. Hunt also pointed out that there are 60 diamonds in the ring's Arrowhead, in honor of the team's 60th season.

The rings were unveiled Tuesday night, the day after reports began to surface that the Chiefs had locked up head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach through the 2025 season, adding yet another accomplishment to Kansas City's remarkable offseason.

Reid discussed the rings on Tuesday, before they were unveiled, and said he had seen a picture of them in advance. He was also asked when he'll wear his ring, and Reid had a few situations in mind.

"You wear it for special occasions," Reid said. "Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show them the ring and you might get one. I've had a little bit of a sneak peek at a picture of one, so I kind of know what it looks like on a piece of paper. But I look forward to seeing it just like we're all looking forward to seeing it."

The Chiefs now have one more event on the schedule to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV championship: the banner-raising that will take place at Arrowhead Stadium before they kick off against the Houston Texans on September 10.

