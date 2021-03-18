Chiefs Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Mike Remmers 'to be Their Starting Right Tackle'

In an offseason highlighted by an overhauling of their offensive tackle position, one of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 tackles will be back for 2021 as Mike Remmers will reportedly return for another year in KC.

Remmers' agent, Brett Tessler, broke the news, congratulating his client on "agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs to be their starting right tackle again this season!"

Iap Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed the contract as a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with $3.5 million guaranteed, capping off his tweet with "Their starter."

When Remmers signed a one-year deal to come to Kansas City ahead of the 2020 season, it was to be a do-it-all lineman who could step in at either guard or tackle position if necessary.

Early into the season, Remmers' presence became vital.

Following season-ending knee injuries to Kelechi Osemele against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Remmers stepped in and played 93% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps at guard in relief of Osemele. The following week against the Buffalo Bills, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left the game with a back issue after just eight snaps. Remmers then moved from guard to right tackle, where he played for the remainder of the regular season with the exception of the Chiefs' Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints (due to an injury) and the Week 17 backup-fest against the Los Angeles Chargers, where the Chiefs rested their starters.

Without tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz in Super Bowl LV, Remmers was forced to left tackle, where he had his worst game of the year. Now, without Fisher or Schwartz for the 2021 season after both tackles were released on March 11, Remmers becomes the only tackle on the Chiefs roster with significant NFL experience.

In a virtual press conference with the media in September, Remmers discussed his positional versatility and explained how it has benefitted him throughout his career.

"I think that's been incredibly important in my NFL career for sure because I started on the practice squad, and at that point, you're playing every position, whatever they need you’re playing," Remmers said. "And then early in my career, my main goal is just to be on the field and so you just have to be ready to be thrown in at any position and so being very versatile, especially for younger guys, is incredibly important."

What does this mean for the 2021 Chiefs?

Especially following the release of Fisher and Schwartz, I always expected the Chiefs to bring Remmers back for 2021 as an extremely reasonable move to add a much-needed veteran presence to the still-weakened tackle position. But the assertion that Remmers will be the Chiefs' opening-week starter at right tackle is a bit of a surprise.

All of the offseason buzz has been that redshirt-rookie Lucas Niang would be penciled in at right tackle. Remmers was overmatched on the left side in the Super Bowl. So either Niang has been overhyped as he'll be the first man up behind Remmers, or Niang has been underhyped and is now projected to be the Chiefs' opening-week left tackle.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted further contract details and noted that it's more likely the former of those two situations, with Remmers and Niang likely to compete for the right tackle spot as the Chiefs "are still pursuing a veteran left tackle."

