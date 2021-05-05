Chiefs Sign Former Broncos Defensive Back Will Parks

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed their first post-draft veteran, bringing former Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Will Parks to Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed their first post-draft veteran, bringing former Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Will Parks to Kansas City.

First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Parks is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, worth up to $1.13 million in 2021.

Just minutes after his signing was reported, Parks took to Twitter to express his excitement to be joining Chiefs Kingdom.

Parks was a sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft, where he spent the 2016-19 seasons before splitting time in 2020 between the Broncos and Eagles. Parks signed with Philadelphia in March 2020 before being placed on injured reserve in October, activated a few days later, then ultimately being released in December before being claimed by his former team, the Broncos, all according to Pro Football Reference.

Parks has four career interceptions in 72 appearances including 18 starts with 180 tackles.

This story is being updated.