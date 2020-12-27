Travis Kelce Sets Record for Single-Season Tight End Receiving Yards

With a 36-yard catch with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set the single-season receiving yards record for a tight end.

The record was previously held by San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The 49ers tight end set the record of 1,377 yards in 2018 hours after Kelce broke Rob Gronkowski's 1,327-yard mark he set in 2011. Kelce has 1,416 receiving yards so far this season.

That wasn't the only history the Chiefs tight end set on Sunday. Kelce hauled in his 100th reception for 2020. It's his second career 100-catch season. In 2018, Kelce recorded 103 receptions. He is the first player in the franchise and the first tight end in NFL history to have multiple 100-catch seasons.

Kelce's record-breaking reception was also his 104th of the season, breaking the franchise record for receptions.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy commented on Kelce's ability during his press conference on Dec. 17. Bieniemy explained why he thinks the Chiefs tight end is the best in the game.

“I think Kelce brings a lot of different things to the game," Bieniemy said. "Obviously, he’s a very skillful athlete. He can pick up the ball like no one I’ve ever seen—he just has a way of tracking the football. And also too, he has a great knowledge of the game because he’s played quarterback in his background before, so watching him do these things, it does not shock or surprise me ... We have the flexibility to line Kelce up all over the field and take advantage of some of the new passing routes. But I will say this, Kelce works his tail off, he’s very professional and I’m glad he’s on our side, but it’s been fun watching him grow and watching where he’s going with this thing, and I’m just happy that we all have an opportunity to be a part of history.”