Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Katie Sowers to Join Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers will roam the sidelines in Kansas City next season.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is going to be on the sidelines with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Co. next season as the coach announced her latest move on her Instagram.

Sowers and the 49ers parted ways following this season as her contract was set to expire. In San Francisco, Sowers spent most of her time as an offensive assistant with the wide receivers.

In her Instagram post, she said the Chiefs are "providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship."

Sowers became the first female and first openly gay coach in Super Bowl history when the 49ers took on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. In an interview with Outsports in 2017, Sowers talked about the adversity she had faced to get to a coaching position in the NFL.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers told Outsports after she joined the 49ers in 2017. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day."

Prior to coaching with San Francisco, Sowers was the training camp assistant for the Atlanta Falcons. When she entered the league, she became the second woman to ever coach in the NFL. She also previously played quarterback and defensive back in the Women's Football Alliance.

Read More: Three Things to Watch For During Chiefs OTAs

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers before Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Katie Sowers to Join Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Justifying Julio: Pros and Cons for the Chiefs to Trade for Julio Jones

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Things to Watch For During Chiefs OTAs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is Ready for a Second-Year Jump

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a sidearm pass in the air against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes 'Ahead of Schedule' in Offseason Rehab

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Should the Chiefs Trade for Julio Jones?

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Says He'll Return to the Chiefs in 2021

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

An Uncertain Salary Cap Future Still Impacts the Chiefs