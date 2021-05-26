Katie Sowers to Join Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Program

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is going to be on the sidelines with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Co. next season as the coach announced her latest move on her Instagram.

Sowers and the 49ers parted ways following this season as her contract was set to expire. In San Francisco, Sowers spent most of her time as an offensive assistant with the wide receivers.

In her Instagram post, she said the Chiefs are "providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship."

Sowers became the first female and first openly gay coach in Super Bowl history when the 49ers took on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. In an interview with Outsports in 2017, Sowers talked about the adversity she had faced to get to a coaching position in the NFL.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers told Outsports after she joined the 49ers in 2017. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day."

Prior to coaching with San Francisco, Sowers was the training camp assistant for the Atlanta Falcons. When she entered the league, she became the second woman to ever coach in the NFL. She also previously played quarterback and defensive back in the Women's Football Alliance.

