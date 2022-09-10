Skip to main content

Chiefs Activate Two Players From Practice Squad

Kansas City brings a couple of players up in advance of their 2022 regular season opener.

With not much time to spare in order to make a decision, the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized the pair of players they will be bringing up for Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Per the team's official announcement on Twitter, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and linebacker Elijah Lee are being activated from the practice squad via standard elevation. 

This year, all 32 NFL teams are allowed to promote a maximum of two players per week from their practice squad for games, but they must pick those players by 4:00 p.m. ET one day before their game that week. For Kansas City, this left the club with a 3:00 p.m. local deadline to officially announce the activations of Fountain and Lee. This temporarily brings the club's active roster total to 55 players, although both players will be able to be sent back to the practice squad following the game without being subject to the league's waiver claim system. 

With the elevations of Lee and Fountain, this marks the first of three times they're eligible for game day as a part of the Standard Elevation Addendum to the current NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement. These decisions are entirely voluntary to begin with on behalf of the team, as the Chiefs weren't required to activate anyone from the practice squad for this week's game. 

It was expected that Lee would be rejoining the roster in some capacity, although the lingering Blake Bell injury decision delayed that news ultimately being revealed. As recently as Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid deferred any elevation-related decisions to general manager Brett Veach. Questions surrounding vested veteran contracts led many to believe that Lee remained on the practice squad by design, as another 4 p.m. ET deadline impacted guaranteed contracts for those four-year (or more) players. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, the opportunity possibly presents itself for Lee to add depth to a linebacker unit that includes the likes of Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr. and rookie Leo Chenal at the top. As far as Fountain is concerned, it was a minor shock to see the Chiefs release him and carry just five receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Now that he's back in the fold, however, the timeline and logic both make sense. He temporarily joins a group including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce (87) walks down to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce: Target on Chiefs’ Back Is ‘Nothing New'

By Jordan Foote
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates against the Washington Commanders after scoring during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Best Chiefs Bets to Consider for Week 1

By Mark Van Sickle
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rallies the crowd during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Injury News: Positive Updates Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

By Jordan Foote
August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs’ Confidence in Nick Bolton Is Skyrocketing

By Jordan Foote
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is taken down by Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson (23) in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Class Rookie Projections: Day Three

By Conner Christopherson
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Juju Smith-Schuster Has Plenty to Prove in First Year With Chiefs

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) celebrates with outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Bold Predictions for the Chiefs in 2022

By Zack Eisen
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes: Time for Chiefs to ‘Show Who We Are'

By Jordan Foote