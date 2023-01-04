Chiefs Activate Mecole Hardman From Injured Reserve List

Mecole Hardman hasn't played a game for the Kansas City Chiefs since Nov. 6 but on Wednesday, both sides took a massive step toward a possible return. Tasked with deciding whether to activate their fourth-year wideout from the injured reserve list or otherwise end his 2022 season by 3:00 p.m. local time, the Chiefs opted to add Hardman back to the 53-man roster at the conclusion of his 21-day practice window.

Kansas City initially hoped that Hardman would return for their Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but a setback at practice during the week left him out for one more game. Head coach Andy Reid said late last week that he wasn't worried about the setback impacting Hardman's eligibility to rejoin the team in the coming days, and this activation is a reinforcement of that confidence. In order to make room for Hardman on the roster, the Chiefs waived offensive tackle Geron Christian.

After getting out to a bit of a slow start this season, Hardman was coming on strong before his injury. In the four games leading up to his absence, the 24-year-old hauled in 17 passes on 22 targets for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he also ran the ball three times for 35 yards and another two touchdowns. The veteran wideout was just starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon again in Reid's offense before landing on the injury report with an abdominal ailment that held him out for longer than many expected.

While Hardman is now back on the 53-man roster, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that he will hit the ground running for Kansas City to close out the regular season. Reid described him as "day-by-day" following Wednesday's practice, and the team is notorious for taking a cautious approach with most of its formerly injured players. The nature and timing of Hardman's setback, as well as the depth of the wideout room, very well could limit his impact until the postseason. Nevertheless, simply returning to the roster is a massive first step.

With the incorporation of Hardman, the Chiefs project to eventually trot out a wide receiver room that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore (who is nursing a hand injury following Week 17's win). The duo of Hardman and Toney figures to make game-planning much more difficult for opposing defensive coordinators, as both players bring some of the same strengths to the table while also having their own respective niches within the offense. Elsewhere, specialists throughout the group will look to power Kansas City's offense to another deep playoff run.