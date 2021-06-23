Sports Illustrated home
Chiefs Announce Return to St. Joseph for 2021 Training Camp

As the Chiefs return to their usual home for training camp, things will look different with fans needing to reserve tickets and autographs not being allowed for this year's camp.
After a year away due to COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs will return to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp ahead of the 2021 NFL season — though there will be several key differences from past years.

The Chiefs announced the news on Wednesday afternoon along with details for how fans can visit the Chiefs in their return to St. Joe:

After a temporary relocation to Kansas City for the club's 2020 training camp due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in July and will once again be open to fans.
...
New for 2021, all training camp tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com and due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience. Current Season Ticket Members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members already have Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts. Fans without Chiefs Kingdom Rewards accounts who wish to reserve tickets to Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care must sign up for free at www.chiefskingdomrewards.com.

With limited capacity and a new ticketing system, fans can begin reserving tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, according to the team and can reserve up to four tickets per practice for a maximum of three separate practices.

The Chiefs' announcement also notes the following: "Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed."

The team's first practice of training camp begins on July 28 and camp wraps on August 18. All practices begin at 9:15 a.m. with the exception of August 18's practice, which will start at 8:15 a.m.

Jul 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
