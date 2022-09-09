Skip to main content

Chiefs Injury News: Positive Updates Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

Things are looking solid for Kansas City and not so great for their Sunday opponents in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs open their season against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday, and the good news is that they'll be doing so with a very healthy team overall.

Throughout the week, Kansas City has seen players such as safety Deon Bush (foot), defensive end Malik Herring (abdomen), guard Trey Smith (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow) and defensive end Frank Clark (illness) pop up on the injury report. Smith-Schuster declared himself 100% during the week, and he and all others aside from Clark were full participants in practice on Thursday. 

That set the tone for Friday's practice, in which every member of the Chiefs' active 53-man roster was present and on the field. Clark returned and worked with the team, paving the way for him to be good to go for Sunday's season opener. Other than offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee, physically unable to perform) and tight end Blake Bell (hip — injured reserve), there shouldn't be any surprise injuries creeping up. On Friday, head coach Andy Reid provided nothing but positive updates on the injury front. 

"Frank was back today at practice, so that's the only one we had."

On the other side, Arizona has been bitten by the injury bug as hard as just about any team in the league. During the open portion of practice on Friday, key contributors such as wideout Rondale Moore (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and pass-rusher J.J. Watt (calf) weren't spotted. 

Moore is reportedly a toss-up to play following an injury sustained in practice on Thursday, and even players such as Watt, Mullen, tight end Zach Ertz (calf) and linebacker Markus Golden (toe) are far from certain to play. Even offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) is dealing with a nagging injury. While the Chiefs are looking good heading into Sunday, Arizona's final actives list will likely involve some game-time decisions. 

For official team injury reports for both the Chiefs and Cardinals, click here.

