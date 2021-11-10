Clyde Edwards-Helaire Returns to Chiefs Practice

The second-year running back appears to be on track to return to the active roster sooner rather than later.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was spotted at Chiefs practice on Wednesday, the first time he's seen the field since suffering an MCL sprain on October 10 in the Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As of Wednesday's practice, Edwards-Helaire had not publicly been designated to return from injured reserve, but this practice appears to mark the beginning of the NFL's designated three-week practice window for a player to begin their return from IR. This would mean that Edwards-Helaire will have to return to the active roster within the next three weeks.

Edwards-Helaire would most likely still miss Sunday night's primetime matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders but could be back for the Chiefs' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. However, the Chiefs have a bye following the Cowboys game, so Edwards-Helaire could get an extra week to heal before returning for the Chiefs' December 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

In Edwards-Helaire's absence, running back Darrel Williams has taken the lion's share of the running back work, though Derrick Gore made an impression in the Chiefs' victory over the New York Giants. Williams has also been a part of the passing game, racking up 22 receptions over the course of the season. Veteran back Jerick McKinnon has not seen much consistent work, even with Edwards-Helaire out.

On the year, Williams has 84 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns with no fumbles, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire totaled 65 carries before his injury for 304 yards and no rushing (but two receiving) touchdowns with two fumbles and 4.7 yards per carry.

Update: Shortly after practice, Aaron Wilson reported that the Chiefs have designated Edwards-Helaire for return, as expected.