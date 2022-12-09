Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game Against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll be looking to right the ship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. First, though, they have to decide who will and will not be playing on Empower Field.

Of the 13 players who appeared on Kansas City's injury report to begin the week, 11 of them — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes — were full participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. This included the likes of left guard Joe Thuney and safety Deon Bush, who missed last week's outing in Cincinnati with respective ankle and elbow injuries.

The two Chiefs who were limited in practice on the first two documented days are linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Bolton is dealing with a groin injury, and Toney is battling a nagging hamstring ailment that has held him out of Kansas City's last two games. On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium to provide a brief injury update on his team ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

The Chiefs have been very cautious with Toney this season, and Reid said that he was once again short of being a full participant in practice on Friday. The aforementioned hamstring was an issue for the sophomore wideout earlier this season, and it flared up a bit during a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Toney being limited in practice and Mecole Hardman still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City could rely on the likes of Skyy Moore and Justin Watson to serve as valuable depth pieces.

Bolton has had his fair share of rough moments on the field this season, but his importance to Steve Spagnuolo's defense is legitimate. The second-year man and 2021 second-round pick is the team's leading tackler with 122, and he's played a staggering 97% of the team's available defensive snaps through 12 games this season. Him projecting to play through the pain and be active on Sunday will be a boost for the Chiefs, as it takes some pressure off Willie Gay Jr. and Darius Harris' shoulders.

Reid made it sound like Thuney would make his official return to the lineup this week, which is a massive plus for Kansas City's offensive line. The veteran guard provides stable play, a high football IQ and a ton of grit to the interior of the line and works well next to Orlando Brown Jr. and Creed Humphrey. Nick Allegretti did a respectable job in his two-game absence, but the dropoff in talent was still clear. With Thuney rejoining the fold, the Chiefs can work to reestablish some continuity for the stretch run of the 2022 campaign.