Top Chiefs Position Coach Leaving for LSU DC Job

The Chiefs have lost one of their top position coaches as he leaves to become the defensive coordinator at LSU.

The Kansas City Chiefs are losing linebackers coach Matt House to Louisiana State University, where he will become the defensive coordinator of head coach Brian Kelly's new staff.

House, currently in his third year with the Chiefs, returns to the college ranks after spending three years with the University of Kentucky from 2016-18, including two years as UK's defensive coordinator.

According to LSU's announcement, House "will commence his duties with LSU, including recruiting, once the NFL season is complete."

House expressed his excitement for his new role in a statement on lsusports.net, where he also thanked the Chiefs organization for his time in Kansas City and reiterated that "it is not over just yet though and we will finish this season strong with the Chiefs."

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana! “Additionally, I would like to thank the Kansas City Chiefs organization. Specifically Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hunt, Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo for all of their support along with the memorable past few years we have enjoyed together. The Chiefs organization exemplifies class in every way. Coach Reid is a Hall of Famer for many reasons, and I cannot thank him enough for an incredible experience. I leave behind so many special people in Kansas City that will be lifelong friends. It is not over just yet though and we will finish this season strong with the Chiefs. My wife, Jessi, our family and I look forward to joining the LSU family soon, and we are thankful for this opportunity – Geaux Tigers!”

Chiefs safety and LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu tweeted his support for House and excitement on behalf of the Tigers.

I’m excited for coach House and all of tiger nation! This man loves football & teaching! One of the best I’ve been around. This tiger defense will be well coached from day one! Let’s all buy in!!! FOREVER LSU!

House has overseen the development of second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, a pair of second-round picks who have taken on larger roles as the 2021 season has progressed.

In addition to House, the linebackers are also coached by outside linebackers coach Ken Flajole, who is in his first year with the Chiefs. As noted by his profile on chiefs.com, "Flajole has coached every defensive position during his 43-year coaching career."