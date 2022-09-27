Skip to main content

Chiefs Make Pair of Defensive Roster Moves

The Chiefs have made two moves to shuffle their defensive roster, releasing a veteran linebacker with local ties.

The Kansas City Chiefs made two roster moves on Tuesday, waiving linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-man roster and adding defensive tackle Cortez Broughton to the practice squad.

As reported by Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, these moves shortly follow the team's release of much-maligned fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola, who was released from the practice squad on Monday. As of Tuesday's moves, the Chiefs have not added another kicker while Harrison Butker recovers from his ankle injury, and no corresponding 53-man roster move was reported.

Lee started the year on the Chiefs' practice squad, was elevated ahead of the team's opener, then was later signed to the active roster. As noted by Goldman, Lee is a vested veteran, which means he does not have to pass through waivers and can choose where to sign next — including the possibility of returning to the Chiefs' practice squad.

Broughton, at 26 years old, has entered his fourth NFL season after being a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Chiefs in 2021, including one in-game appearance when he took three defensive snaps.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Ammendola out and without another kicker on the roster, what is the Chiefs' plan for Sunday night in the kicking game?

For an optimist, these moves coming without the addition of a new kicker could indicate that Butker is tracking to heal up in time for the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. For a pessimist, perhaps the team is unhappy with its current options on the market. For anyone somewhere in between, it's still too soon to know for sure.

So, what if Butker can't go? Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report took a closer look at KC's options:

Revisit the kicking derby market for a new face

This may be Plan B to the Plan A of Butker being healthy. When it was reported that the Chiefs would be signing Ammendola to their practice squad on Sept. 12, it was the result of a six-man kicker derby that the team hosted to determine who would be filling in for Butker. Ammendola won the derby by a pretty significant margin, prompting him to be the man for the job. While that option didn't end up working out, could Kansas City simply go back to the list of players who participated in the derby and sign one of them for a week or two?

Multiple derby members are still on the open market, including Cameron Dicker and Cody Parkey. Elliott Fry, who played for the Chiefs in a pinch last season and has some familiarity with how Toub runs things in Kansas City, is the third name of that group to be available. Many speculated when Butker initially got hurt that Fry could perhaps be the club's player of choice — could that come to fruition now? The logic is certainly there for one of them, or even someone else. 

For more on the Chiefs' Plan A, B and C at kicker in Week 4, click here.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matt Ammendola (19) kicks in a field goal Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
GM Report

Examining Chiefs’ Options at Kicker Without Matt Ammendola

By Jordan Foote
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball while defended by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 3 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) draws back for a pass Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

It’s Too Early to Hit the Panic Button on the Chiefs

By Jordan Foote
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chris Jones Accepts Blame for Late Penalty Against Colts

By Jordan Foote
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after the game against the against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Reid, Mahomes Explain Halftime Spat Involving Eric Bieniemy

By Jordan Foote
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 20-17 Loss to the Colts

By Jordan Foote
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs at Colts Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs at Colts: Week 3 Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote