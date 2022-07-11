Patrick Mahomes Ranked Second-Best QB in NFL by ESPN

Despite being the top quarterback in many people's books, ESPN has Mahomes at No. 2.

As with any NFL offseason, positional rankings are commonplace and will help shape narratives surrounding players heading into their next seasons in the league. That applies even more to the quarterback position, as it's the most talked-about in all of football.

Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, they've benefitted from one of the greatest in the sport over the past handful of years. Despite many fans and analysts alike having Patrick Mahomes as their No. 1 quarterback in the NFL, a list from ESPN disagrees. In a ranking that combined input from NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players alike, Mahomes took claim to the second spot:

Mahomes trails only Aaron Rodgers, who has won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons. Last year, in 16 games, the Green Bay Packers legend and future Hall of Famer completed 366 passes for 4,115 yards while tossing 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

In 17 games, Mahomes completed 436 passes for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. Both players were undoubtedly two of the most proficient quarterbacks in the league, serving as models of efficiency in the pocket while also making dazzling off-script plays outside the pocket. Mahomes has often drawn comparisons to Rodgers in the past, which makes it fitting that they share the top two places on ESPN's list.

Behind Rodgers and Mahomes, the rest of the top-five consists of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes has had historic battles with all three of those who checked in below him on the ranking. Here's the rest of the list:

6: Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

7: Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

8: Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)

9: Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)

10: Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Notable signal-callers who just missed the cut are Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) and Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals).

For more coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, follow @ArrowheadReport on Twitter and Chiefs Nation on Facebook.