Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Second Pregnancy

Mahomes and his wife Brittany will be expanding their family to four.

The 2022 offseason has been a busy one for everyone in the NFL, but that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just got that much more exciting. On Sunday, Mahomes tweeted an announcement sharing that he and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their second child together.

The Mahomes family officially had their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February of last year. Now, just over 15 months later, they're set to prep for another member of the crew to join her.

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) and girlfriend Brittany Matthews (left) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In March, Patrick and Brittany got married in Hawaii. The couple has been together since their high school days in Whitehouse, TX, and they've been through plenty over the years. Patrick has gone from a budding young athlete to one of the biggest faces in the sports world, and Brittany owns her own business, Brittany Lynne Fitness, while also doubling as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

The Mahomes' ties to the Kansas City area are getting stronger and stronger over time, as Patrick is also a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and part-owner of Sporting Kansas City. Patrick's 15 and the Mahomes Foundation has been up and running for quite some time, and its efforts to improve the lives of children has had a tremendous impact on youth.

The couple's announcement comes between Organized Team Activities for the Chiefs, as Kansas City's next session is slated to begin on May 31. As the 2022 season draws nearer and the franchise aims to get back to its Super Bowl-winning ways, the Mahomes crew will have a little bit of extra support coming in the future.