Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Placed on PUP List

There's been plenty of buzz as of late surrounding Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire finally experiencing a healthy offseason and breaking out in his third year, but things are getting off to a bumpy start. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team is placing its 2020 first-round pick on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open its 2022 training camp.

Edwards-Helaire, who many expect to be Kansas City's primary running back this year after assuming that role in each of the last two seasons, is coming off a mixed bag of a 2021 campaign. In 10 games, the former LSU standout rushed for just 517 yards on 119 carries and also hauled in 19 passes for 129 yards. Edwards-Helaire has struggled to stay on the field in the past, dealing with injuries to his ankle, knee and shoulder. He also underwent a gallbladder surgery last offseason that limited his progress in the weeks thereafter.

Following Pelissero's initial report, Nate Taylor of The Athletic provided some clarity in regards to Edwards-Helaire's situation:

Although Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been placed on the physically unable to perform list today by the Chiefs, I’m told his situation is nothing major. Edwards-Helaire could be taken off the list in the next few days.



- Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) on Tuesday, July 26 at 4:57 p.m. CST

Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report broke down what impact this news could have on both the Chiefs and their projected RB1 now and in the immediate future.

What does this mean for Edwards-Helaire and the 2022 Chiefs?

If Edwards-Helaire misses significant time, it would only further the possibility that his time as the Chiefs' unquestioned No. 1 running back could be in jeopardy. The Chiefs added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones on a one-year deal this offseason before later re-signing Jerick McKinnon, who contributed down the stretch for KC in 2021.

Alongside rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco and former UDFA Derrick Gore, who has made splashes in his limited work, the Chiefs' running back depth is the best it's been in years. Unfortunately, the ceiling of the group still relies on Edwards-Helaire. A training camp stint on the PUP list doesn't mean Edwards-Helaire is out for any pre-determined period of time, so he could return as soon as he is physically able.

Catching up on other Chiefs injury news

Edwards-Helaire wasn't the only Chiefs player to be placed on the PUP list on Tuesday, as defensive tackle Cortez Broughton also joined him. The club previously had four others on the list — cornerback Rashad Fenton, offensive tackles Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho, as well as wide receiver Justyn Ross — but moved Ross to the injured reserve list on Monday, effectively ending Ross's rookie campaign before it began. The former Clemson Tigers star's nagging foot injury proved to be too much to handle and was recently operated on.

Those who are on the PUP list can do things such as join position group or team meetings and partake in individualized training or side-of-field work with members of the Chiefs' staff. They can't, however, participate in practices with the team until they're removed from the list. Everyone on PUP counts on Kansas City's 90-man roster total, but those players are allowed to be removed from the list whenever the team sees fit.

This story is being updated.