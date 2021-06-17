Sports Illustrated home
Tyrann Mathieu: 'I Can't See Me Wearing Any Other Uniform'

Optimism has followed pessimism for the Chiefs' star safety in regards to a long-term contract extension to keep him in KC beyond 2021.
In the midst of an uncertain offseason ahead of his final year under contract in Kansas City, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu now says he expects a contract extension in KC and that he can't see himself ever donning another team's uniform.

This latest contract-based development came from Mathieu's press conference comments following the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp on Thursday. 

"I can't see me wearing any other uniform," Mathieu said.

These comments seem more noteworthy in light of some recent (and quickly deleted) tweets from Mathieu, in which he didn't seem to have as optimistic of a tone.

After his "probably not" tweet, Mathieu spoke to the media and noted that he deletes a lot of tweets and that fans shouldn't read too much into his social media comments. 

Mathieu's optimism seems like a positive indicator for the possibility of an extension being completed this offseason, but as is the case with all contract negotiations, it's a two-party project.

After the NFL Draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked about Mathieu's contract status paired with the fact that the Chiefs didn't draft a safety in the 2021 draft and if that changes the likelihood that a Mathieu deal would get done sooner rather than later.

"Once we get through this free agency process and the draft, we’ll sit down, and last year we were able to get a lot of our veteran players done during the summer," Veach began. "Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and how we feel about him and his role both on and off the field here."

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
