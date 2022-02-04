Chiefs Work Out Former Missouri Standout, Announce New Coaching Hire

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason may be in its early stages, but the team is hard at work keeping the ball rolling. Per his agency, JL Sports, Kansas City has signed wide receiver Justin Watson. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed it.

Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson (17) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Watson, who just finished up his fourth season in the NFL, was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he hauled in 23 passes for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also played on special teams and contributed there for Tampa Bay. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Watson is a big-bodied target who is coming to Kansas City on a futures contract.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Watson was one of three notable players to work out for the Chiefs on Friday. Watson's experience was described as a "visit," which ultimately led to him signing with the team. Among the trio of players Yates mentioned, one of them is a name that those in Chiefs circles should be relatively familiar with.

Shane Ray, who grew up in the Kansas City area, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. After four seasons in Denver that saw him record 14 sacks and 94 total tackles, Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 but was a victim of roster cuts shortly thereafter. His most recent playing experience came in 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, where he had four tackles. Now 28 years old, Ray is making an effort to work his way back into the NFL.

A lot of coaching-related Chiefs news is centered around Eric Bieniemy's interview with the New Orleans Saints, but Kansas City is making moves of its own. The team announced it is hiring Joe Cullen to be its defensive line coach and in a corresponding move, Brendan Daly is being moved to a new role as the linebackers coach.

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen talks with his players between drills at Tuesday's minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team's mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 061521 Jaguarsveterans 10

Cullen spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive coordinator. He also has experience with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. After speaking with a couple of other teams about their open defensive coordinator vacancies, Cullen joins Steve Spagnuolo's staff in Kansas City as the team potentially looks to retool along the defensive line this offseason.