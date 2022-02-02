Chiefs to ‘Keep the Dialogue Open’ With DE Melvin Ingram This Offseason

When the Kansas City Chiefs sent a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers back in November in exchange for defensive end Melvin Ingram, expectations were relatively low. After all, Ingram was a 32-year-old pass-rusher with an injury history and a lackluster recent track record of production. He'd essentially worn out his welcome in Pittsburgh and was merely a depth acquisition with a bit of upside. A few months later, Ingram is now reasonably within the Chiefs 2022 offseason picture.

While Ingram recorded just one sack during the regular season for the Chiefs, his presence in nine games helped the team quite a bit. His addition to the team's defensive end rotation allowed Chris Jones to move back inside to his traditional three-technique alignment more often. It also kept ancillary players fresh and added versatility to Steve Spagnuolo's front. The Chiefs' defensive production increased with Ingram's arrival, and general manager Brett Veach echoed that sentiment in his Tuesday Zoom conference.

"He solidified the depth at that position and allowed Chris (Jones) to play more inside, more of his natural technique," Veach said of Ingram. "But then his leadership and his approach I think elevated everyone else’s game. I don’t think it was just a fluke that the defense kind of took off from there. We had a really good string of late-season football, and I think he was a huge part of that."



Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram (24) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to helping the Chiefs late in the regular season, Ingram played a major role during the team's playoff run. After recording a sack and a forced fumble in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, Ingram had yet another sack the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Chiefs came up short of their ultimate goal, Ingram's impact shouldn't be understated. The trade was worth it, as the immediate contributions of most sixth-round picks won't ever come close to what Ingram was able to give the Chiefs down the stretch.

For the second year in a row, Ingram could be joining a new team in the offseason. Last year, he signed a one-year pact with the Steelers for $4 million. Due to his age, role and injury history, it's unlikely that he eclipses that mark by too much on the open market again this offseason — if he does at all. Ingram recently expressed his desire to return to Kansas City so, from his side, that option appears to be on the table. Veach was asked how feasible that possibility is from the Chiefs' point of view, and his response was optimistic.

"With Melvin, I think it will be very similar to last year," Veach said. "I think he’ll be a guy that will want to take his time. He’s played a lot of snaps, still a productive player, still can help the team, still would be of interest to us. I think he’ll go through the process of taking some time and getting with his family and seeing where he wants to play and what makes sense for him. But I do think if a guy like Melvin decides he wants to come back and play, I think that we would be at the top of his list, and that’s something we’ll work to keep the dialogue open with.”

Ingram did indeed take quite some time to make a final decision on a landing spot last offseason, signing with Pittsburgh on July 19. He's been through the free agency process now, including visiting with the Chiefs, and he very well could hold out for the perfect opportunity once again. It makes sense for both sides to reunite for another year considering the success they had in their 2021 partnership. As the results of 2022 free agency are weeks and months away, Kansas City isn't closing the book on Ingram.