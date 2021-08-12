Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Mike Remmers, Willie Gay Jr., Alex Okafor Return to Chiefs Practice

Three major players returned to the practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Thursday in the Chiefs' last practice before the preseason begins.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In the Kansas City Chiefs' last training camp practice before their first preseason game, the team got some good news and saw three major players return to the field. On Thursday, offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol) and defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) all returned to practice after lengthy absences.

How important are Remmers, Gay and Okafor?

Gay had spent most of camp running with the first-team defense as he projects to take a significant jump in playing time in his second season. However, Gay's concussion symptoms were reportedly never expected to cause him to miss significant time, so his return isn't a surprise.

Remmers, however, has been a bit more unknown. Remmers had missed nine consecutive practices according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, and back issues for offensive linemen are always at least a little bit concerning.

Now Remmers can return to battle for the right tackle position with redshirt-rookie Lucas Niang, who opened camp behind Remmers but took over the right tackle position in his absence. With Niang under contract through the 2024 season on his third-round rookie contract, Niang still projects to be KC's long-term answer at the position, but with rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith essentially locks to start at center and right guard respectively, the Chiefs could welcome back Remmers as a veteran presence on the right side.

In Remmers's return, however, Adam Teicher of ESPN reported that Niang got the early nod, with Remmers working in with the ones later.

Okafor's return is also a positive sign for the Chiefs' defensive end rotation, especially given the injury. Okafor missed games with hamstring issues in both legs in 2020, making his return from an apparently minor hamstring concern in camp is certainly another good sign.

Read More: Chiefs Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Suffers Hand Injury, Out 4-6 Weeks

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Remmers (75) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Remmers, Willie Gay Jr., Alex Okafor Return to Chiefs Practice

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates after running back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Context Is Key When Assessing the Chiefs’ Unofficial Depth Chart

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Suffers Hand Injury, Out 4-6 Weeks

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) returns a punt for a touchdown in the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Familiarity Could Be the Deciding Factor in Chiefs’ Battle for Last Wide Receivers

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Projecting a Contract Extension for Tyrann Mathieu with the Chiefs

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17), Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) talk on the field prior to the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What to Expect from Tyreek Hill and Other Chiefs WRs in 2021

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry (10) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Have a Serious Need for L’Jarius Sneed Heading Into This Season

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball after a catch during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyreek Hill, Juan Thornhill Return to Chiefs Practice