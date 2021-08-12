Mike Remmers, Willie Gay Jr., Alex Okafor Return to Chiefs Practice

Three major players returned to the practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri on Thursday in the Chiefs' last practice before the preseason begins.

In the Kansas City Chiefs' last training camp practice before their first preseason game, the team got some good news and saw three major players return to the field. On Thursday, offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (concussion protocol) and defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) all returned to practice after lengthy absences.

How important are Remmers, Gay and Okafor?

Gay had spent most of camp running with the first-team defense as he projects to take a significant jump in playing time in his second season. However, Gay's concussion symptoms were reportedly never expected to cause him to miss significant time, so his return isn't a surprise.

Remmers, however, has been a bit more unknown. Remmers had missed nine consecutive practices according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, and back issues for offensive linemen are always at least a little bit concerning.

Now Remmers can return to battle for the right tackle position with redshirt-rookie Lucas Niang, who opened camp behind Remmers but took over the right tackle position in his absence. With Niang under contract through the 2024 season on his third-round rookie contract, Niang still projects to be KC's long-term answer at the position, but with rookies Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith essentially locks to start at center and right guard respectively, the Chiefs could welcome back Remmers as a veteran presence on the right side.

In Remmers's return, however, Adam Teicher of ESPN reported that Niang got the early nod, with Remmers working in with the ones later.

Okafor's return is also a positive sign for the Chiefs' defensive end rotation, especially given the injury. Okafor missed games with hamstring issues in both legs in 2020, making his return from an apparently minor hamstring concern in camp is certainly another good sign.