Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

National Attention on Patrick Mahomes After 'Black Lives Matter' Video

Joshua Brisco

In a new article on The Undefeated, Jason Reid has taken a closer look at Patrick Mahomes' place in the recent video released by a coalition of black NFL stars urging the NFL to acknowledge a variety of positions held by the players, including their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reid's article, The power of Patrick Mahomes saying 'Black Lives Matter', explores the impact of Mahomes' place in the video, his already-growing legacy, and what Mahomes had and hadn't said before this video.

Reid quotes former Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin, a vocal leader among NFL alumni and the co-founder of the Players Coalition. Here's what Boldin told Reid:

“When you go around the league, and you see the faces of these franchises, it’s the quarterback, they’re the draw,” Boldin said on the phone Sunday. “So my point, from the beginning, is that if we could have those guys begin to speak out, what a difference it could make because of the kind of pull quarterbacks have in this league. A quarterback’s voice carries.” 

Mahomes' voice now carries in a big way.

Reid also acknowledges that Mahomes will now be under scrutiny from many fans who exclusively sang his praises before this week. He stands atop the NFL's highest pedestals, and now, some will want to topple it. But Reid wraps up the story by taking another viewpoint on Mahomes, as the figure he is now, after using his platform in this way that he hadn't before:

Bottom line, Mahomes is on another level than other stars, and he wielded every bit of his clout like a sledgehammer to help demolish the league’s wrongheaded public approach toward players who protest.
His name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. He’s the best quarterback in the NFL. And by making a stand in the most important video in the league’s history, he became so much more.

To read the full piece, The power of Patrick Mahomes saying 'Black Lives Matter', click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Many Current Kansas City Chiefs Are Future Hall of Famers?

Now that members of the Kansas City Chiefs have a Super Bowl ring on their finger, their Hall of Fame cases get stronger. But which Chiefs will likely end up in Canton?

Austin J

Mitchell Schwartz on the Challenges of Virtual OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz is heading into his ninth season as a pro, but this offseason is bringing a completely unique set of new challenges as meetings and workouts have gone virtual.

Joshua Brisco

What NFL Rule Changes Would Benefit the Kansas City Chiefs Best?

As the league’s proposed fourth-and-15 onside kick alternate fell to the wayside, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr looked at five rule changes that could help the league.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Bring Back Safety Andrew Soroh

While he appeared to be on his way back to the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Draft, defensive back Andrew Soroh is now officially reunited with the Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Prepares For Next Season With a New Holder

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker doesn’t have experience as a holder in the NFL but, however, he has guided punters Tommy Townsend and Tyler Newsome through the process this offseason.

Joe Andrews

Dear NFL: Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back, Then We'll Talk

It’s been three years and nine months since former-San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted to kneel during the United States' national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in the country. Don’t you wish we would’ve listened to Colin Kaepernick?

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Tayshawn

Andy Reid is Back in the Building

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has returned to work at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving behind his basement to get back to breaking down film at the Chiefs' facilities.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: Will Rashad Fenton See An Increased Role in 2020?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't used one of their first selections on a cornerback since drafting Marcus Peters in 2015. With that not changing in the 2020 NFL Draft, could Rashad Fenton see an increased role with question marks surrounding the position?

Mark Van Sickle

Podcast: Bill Belichick's Coaching Tree is More Like a Shrub

This week on It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin and Taylor discuss how Bill Belichick hasn’t just had mediocre head coaching disciples, he has had a group chock full of misfits and failures.

Taylor Witt

Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Among NFL Stars in Black Lives Matter Video to NFL Owners

On Thursday night, a coalition of black NFL players released a video discussing Black Lives Matter, police brutality and systemic racism, uniting to ask NFL owners for a list of requests.

Joshua Brisco