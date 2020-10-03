New England Patriots QB Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Newton is being added to the COVID-19/reserve list, and that as of right now, there is no further spread within the Patriots' organization.

Schefter also reported that the Patriots have been "doing mass testing and re-testing and, so far, ther is no spread."

While the possibility of the virus not spreading through the Patriots' locker room could potentially keep their game against the Chiefs on-schedule, any further positive tests would almost certainly threaten Sunday's afternoon kickoff.

The Patriots released a statement on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

"Late last night, we received notice that Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19. We are in close consulatition with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest proiority."

Schefter reported that the Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at noon CT/1 ET, but now are on standby as they "await more test results and guidance from the NFL."

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that the Patriots "sent the entire team home this morning and told the players to stay by their phones to find out when they are traveling."

Schefter added that the Patriots are operating with "all options [appearing] to be on the table," including the possibility of leaving later today, leaving Sunday, or not leaving for Kansas City at all this week. One source told Shefter "No way they can travel today."