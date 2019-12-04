Chiefs
Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

No Wednesday Practice for Damien Williams, Darrel Williams as Chiefs Prepare for Patriots

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs prepared for Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots without two of their top three running backs, but the club also welcomed back an old friend to the practice field.

With Damien Williams (rib) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) out of commission for the time being, the Chiefs re-signed free agent running Spencer Ware to the club. Ware spent the past four seasons with the club, and it's the familiarity that appeals to head coach Andy Reid.

“He doesn't have to learn, he doesn't have to go through that whole thing,” Reid said. “He can come in, and it looks like he's in pretty good shape.”

While Darrel Williams appears likely out against the Patriots on Sunday, the Chiefs haven't closed the book on Damien Williams possibly returning this weekend. But the Chiefs want to find out in the next few days the status of Ware's football fitness and what work load he could possibly contribute.

“He hasn't played football, but he's in pretty good shape,” Reid said. “It's important that he practices hard and does all that. And then we'll see. We'll at the end of the week how it fits in. He's not going to be your starter and go out and play every down, that's not what he's doing. But we'll see, we'll how it all works out.”

The Chiefs have deployed a running back by committee approach, and that doesn't appear likely to change. The loss of both Williamses deprives the Chiefs of their favorite third-down backs, however. Ware's return provides a back with whom the Chiefs trust running with the ball and catching passes out of the backfield while also picking up blitzes and providing pass protection when needed, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“You don't have to worry about him having to figuring out protections because he's been in this offense and understands, and he's played against this team and he understands how to help you out in the backfield protection wise as well,” Mahomes said.

Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) both also sat our practice Wednesday. Their availability for Sunday remains uncertain.

Defensive end Frank Clark (shoulder) participated in a limited role on Wednesday, but the club expects him to play against the Patriots barring any further complications or setbacks.

Chiefs Practice Report

Did not practice: RB Damien Williams (rib), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

Limited participation: DE Frank Clark (shoulder)

Full participation: LT Eric Fisher (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), S Jordan Lucas (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow) and DE Alex Okafor (ankle)

Patriots Practice Report 

Did not practice: OL Byron Cowart (head) and OL Ted Karras (knee)

Limited participation: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin) and WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle)

Full participation: QB Tom Brady (toe/right elbow)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Ware Returning to Chiefs Backfield

Matt Derrick
0

Veteran Ware returns with Damien Williams, Darrel Williams battling injuries

Three Chiefs Legends Finalists for NFL 100 All-Time Team Defensive Backs, Specialists

Matt Derrick
0

Safety Johnny Robinson, kicker Jan Stenerud and punter Jerrel Wilson make the cut for the NFL 100 All-Time Team

Defense, Special Teams Fuel Chiefs in 40-9 Rout Over Raiders

Matt Derrick
1 0

Three turnovers and a blocked kick lead directly to 16 points as the Chiefs cruise, putting virtually lock on AFC West championship

Injuries Open Door for Chiefs Rookie RB Darwin Thompson

Matt Derrick
0

Thompson made the most of his fourth-quarter opportunities against the Oakland Raiders in Week 13, and that could lead to more work down the stretch for the rookie runner

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick
0

The best photos from the Week 13 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium

Game Day Live: Chiefs Hosting Oakland Raiders with AFC West Lead on the Line

Matt Derrick
0

Chiefs can claim a virtual lock on AFC West title and improve playoff position with a victory over division rival Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs Looks To Carry the Load for Raiders Against Chiefs

Regan Creswell
0

Raiders rely on rookie Jacobs to key their offense, relieving the pressure off QB Derek Carr

Maxx Crosby, Oakland Raiders' Defense Hope To Slow Down Chiefs' Speedy Passing Game

Regan Creswell
0

Raiders lean on standout rookie DE Maxx Crosby to generate pass rush against QB Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs' offense

Chiefs-Raiders Keys and Matchups: Rivalry Game Carries Big Playoff Implications

Regan Creswell
0

Kansas City returns home to face division-rival Oakland with lead in AFC West, playoff positioning on the line

Andy Reid Optimistic for WR Tyreek Hill to Play Against Raiders in Week 13

Matt Derrick
2 0

Hill left the team's last game against the Chargers with a hamstring injury, but Reid says he should know more about his star receiver's status after a workout on Tuesday