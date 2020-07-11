Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Patrick Mahomes Closes Off Round One of American Century Championship Strong After Rough Start

Joe Andrews

Thirteen holes into round one of the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted displeasure about his performance. 

Through that point, Mahomes had finished at par just twice, holding -8 points in the Stableford scoring format. 

In typical fashion, the quarterback found a way to come back. He made par on each of the final five holes with -3 points. He is now tied with teammate Travis Kelce in 48th place. 

Kelce finished at par on three holes, and birdied on hole 18 for the equalizer. He shot 90, compared to Mahomes’ 88. 

The two had a better day than pairings partner Charles Barkley, finishing round one in second-to-last place with -28 points.

Barkley has finished the three-round tournament in last place in 10 out of 24 appearances and pledged to improve the record during an interview with NBC Sports on hole 17.

Kelce’s personality showed right before Barkley’s interview as he energized fans watching from boats on Lake Tahoe. 

In the midst of the moment, he turned his hat backward, pulled the shot to a nearby path, and proceeded to dance around like Happy Gilmore. He ended up bogeying. 

Mahomes, who joined in on the fun as well, somehow kept his focus while keeping his streak of par alive, this one from 10-feet out. 

The two remained serious on hole 18 until Kelce birdied, leading to a chest-bump exchange. 

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams leads the tournament with 25 points, three strokes under par after round one. 

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo is right behind tied with John Smoltz for second with 20.

Round two is set to be held Saturday afternoon and will be broadcast beginning at 2 p.m. central on NBC.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs sign QB Matt Moore to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Matt Moore to a one-year deal, adding more depth to the QB room, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs and Other Back-to-Back Conference Championship Appearances

71 NFL teams have appeared in back-to-back conference championship games. What does that history say about the chances to get back there in Year 3 for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Taylor Witt

Retirement isn't on Andy Reid's Mind — 'If It Takes Me Into My 70s, Then Let's Roll'

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid doesn't appear to have plans to retire anytime soon, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes locked up for the next decade in KC.

Joe Andrews

by

Joshua Brisco

Sammy Watkins Defends Patrick Mahomes Against Stephen A. Smith on ESPN

Kansas City City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins went on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss Patrick Mahomes' 10-year contract extension and got in a spirited exchange with Stephen A. Smith.

Tucker D. Franklin

Everything You Need to Know about Patrick Mahomes' 10-Year Contract Extension

Patrick Mahomes just became a very rich man. Mahomes also gave the Kansas City Chiefs a nice discount in his new contract extension that could pay him half a billion dollars.

ConnerChristopherson

Patrick Mahomes is Worth His Half-Billion Dollar Contract (and More)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a contract extension that could be worth more than half a billion dollars. The crazy thing? There's absolutely no doubt that he deserves it.

Sam Hays

by

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz Addresses Recent Anti-Semitic Rhetoric in the Sports World

In an Instagram post Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz responded to recent anti-Semitic messages from Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson and former NBA player Stephen Jackson

Tucker D. Franklin

How Much Will Patrick Mahomes Actually Make from his $503 Million Contract?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $503 million contract extension, but how much of that money will he actually receive?

Joshua Brisco

by

SHIP14

BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes signs 10-Year, $503 Million Contract Extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — MVP and Super Bowl MVP — Patrick Mahomes has reportedly signed a 10-year, $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

by

KLaw27

Colin Kaepernick is the Perfect Backup Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback of the San Fransisco 49ers, could be a perfect fit as Patrick Mahomes' backup for the Kansas City Chiefs under the direction of Head Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Mark Van Sickle

by

KC Mike