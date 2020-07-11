Patrick Mahomes Closes Off Round One of American Century Championship Strong After Rough Start

Thirteen holes into round one of the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted displeasure about his performance.

Through that point, Mahomes had finished at par just twice, holding -8 points in the Stableford scoring format.

In typical fashion, the quarterback found a way to come back. He made par on each of the final five holes with -3 points. He is now tied with teammate Travis Kelce in 48th place.

Kelce finished at par on three holes, and birdied on hole 18 for the equalizer. He shot 90, compared to Mahomes’ 88.

The two had a better day than pairings partner Charles Barkley, finishing round one in second-to-last place with -28 points.

Barkley has finished the three-round tournament in last place in 10 out of 24 appearances and pledged to improve the record during an interview with NBC Sports on hole 17.

Kelce’s personality showed right before Barkley’s interview as he energized fans watching from boats on Lake Tahoe.

In the midst of the moment, he turned his hat backward, pulled the shot to a nearby path, and proceeded to dance around like Happy Gilmore. He ended up bogeying.

Mahomes, who joined in on the fun as well, somehow kept his focus while keeping his streak of par alive, this one from 10-feet out.

The two remained serious on hole 18 until Kelce birdied, leading to a chest-bump exchange.

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams leads the tournament with 25 points, three strokes under par after round one.

Two-time defending champion Tony Romo is right behind tied with John Smoltz for second with 20.

Round two is set to be held Saturday afternoon and will be broadcast beginning at 2 p.m. central on NBC.