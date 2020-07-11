Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Feel Any Extra Pressure from His Historic Contract

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put pen to paper on his historic 100-page $503 million deal, Mahomes says no added pressure was put on his shoulders.

Regardless of Mahomes' attitude in the spotlight, his monumental contract certainly brings monumental expectations for the 24-year old signal-caller, but he said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t feel any more pressure after signing the contract extension.

“To me, the money never was the main objective,” Mahomes said. “To me it’s all about going out there, winning football games and winning with your teammates, your brothers and the culture that you’ve been a part of. That’s what it was always about.”

Mahomes went on to explain last season’s run was much more of a burden on him because of how the season ended in 2018.

“Last year, I felt like I had just as much pressure on myself to go out there and win after falling short in the AFC Championship game the year before, and I feel like going into this next season I will have the same amount of pressure of going out there and showing that it wasn’t a fluke and showing that we want to find a way to go back-to-back, which is so hard to do in the NFL,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes’ contract is backloaded to give the Chiefs more cap room in the early years of the 10-year extension so the front office can afford weapons around their gunslinger.

“It’s something where it’s not about the money to me,” Mahomes said. “It’s about going out there and winning, not only for myself but for the guys around me.”